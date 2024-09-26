3,000 BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES TO CELEBRATE 14TH ANNUAL SERVICE DAY

Since 2011, annual day of service has channeled nearly $12 million in grants and in-kind support to not-for-profits

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 3,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") employees are volunteering at 80 service projects across the state, both in person at community partner sites and virtually, as part of our annual companywide day of service.

Launched in 2011, Service Day gives employees the opportunity to volunteer with not-for-profit organizations on projects that reflect our commitment to supporting healthy, equitable and sustainable communities in Massachusetts. This year's projects align with our long-standing focus on health justice, particularly through environmental sustainability, food access, racial equity and community health.

"Service Day is truly one of the most extraordinary days of the year at Blue Cross as thousands of our associates fan out across the state to volunteer with the local not-for-profits our communities rely on," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "It's an expression of our commitment to the community and recognition of the fact that we're all connected. It's also tons of fun and I can't wait to join in."

Our Service Day partners include Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless (Lynn), GreenRoots (Chelsea), Balanced Learning Center (Fall River), Marion Institute's Frog Foot Farm (Wareham), Save the Harbor Save the Bay (Boston), El Buen Samaritano (Worcester), Grow Food Northampton and many others. A full list of partners by region is here.

In addition to Blue Cross employees volunteering for the day, each not-for-profit organization receives a minimum $2,500 financial contribution. Since Service Day was created, the total value of Blue Cross' financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits has reached nearly $12 million.

Blue Cross' community involvement

By engaging employees through Service Day and year-round opportunities, we hope to match last year's employee volunteer rate of 88%, which is four times greater than the corporate average. Earlier this year, Blue Cross was named the most community-focused health care company in the nation by Points of Light.

For more information on Service Day and our volunteer program, visit our Service Day website and 2023 Impact Report.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

