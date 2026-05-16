3,500 WORKERS WALK OUT AS BLET TEAMSTERS, UNION COALITION LAUNCH LIRR STRIKE

Busiest U.S. Commuter Railroad Grinds to a Halt for First Time Since 1994

NEW YORK, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) at the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) have launched a strike alongside their bargaining coalition of 3,500 workers from five unions.

"The LIRR owns this strike. Union workers have sacrificed so much for the railroad for years while consistently bargaining in good faith for a fair contract," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Hundreds of thousands of commuters rely on our members' labor every day. The LIRR is stranding passengers while denying wages, benefits, and respect to BLET Teamsters and other hardworking union members. All 1.3 million members of the Teamsters Union are standing with every worker on strike. We will win this fight and the LIRR will give these essential workers the contract they've earned."

The LIRR is the busiest commuter railroad in America, with 300,000 daily passengers. It is owned and operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). This is the first strike at the carrier in 32 years.

"This strike would not have happened if the MTA and LIRR offered our members the reasonable terms the government recommended multiple times. But management refused," said Mark Wallace, President of the BLET and the Teamsters Rail Conference. "We hope LIRR gets serious soon to avoid further unnecessary disruptions for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. They know where to find us when they're ready: on the streets."

The Teamsters represent over 500 locomotive engineers at the railroad. They have gone three years without raises throughout the process of bargaining a new contract.

"To every LIRR passenger whose trip is disrupted, know that the MTA left us no choice but to strike," said Gil Lang, General Chairman of the BLET's LIRR General Committee. "We don't want to be on the picket line. But after three years without raises, we cannot make any more compromises to cover for the MTA's mismanagement."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Jamie Horwit, (202) 549-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters