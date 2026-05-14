MINNESOTA SYSCO TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Drivers Demand Higher Wages, Retirement Security, and Affordable Health Care

ST. CLOUD, Minn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Sysco Western Minnesota, represented by Teamsters Local 120, have unanimously authorized a strike if the food service giant fails to deliver an acceptable collective bargaining agreement. Teamsters are demanding a contract with wages, benefits, and working conditions that meet or exceed the standards secured by thousands of Sysco Teamsters nationwide. The current agreement expires on May 17.

"We're asking for what every worker deserves: affordable health care, retirement security, and a fair day's pay for a hard day's work," said Jeff Schreiner, a driver at Sysco and a member of Local 120. "Nobody wants to go on strike, but Sysco is making billions while we are struggling with rising costs. We're prepared to do whatever it takes to win the contract we deserve."

Sysco is one of the largest and most profitable food service providers in the United States. In 2025, the company posted net profits of $1.8 billion. Teamsters at Sysco Western Minnesota are fighting for higher wages, stronger retirement benefits, and affordable health care. If an agreement is not reached before the contract expires, workers are prepared to take action.

"Our members are fed up and ready to strike if Sysco refuses to respect the workers who make this company's profits possible," said Tom Erickson, President of Local 120 and Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Across the country, Sysco Teamsters are raising standards and winning strong contracts. This company can absolutely afford to meet our demands, and management needs to understand these workers are prepared to fight for every dollar."

The Teamsters represent more than 13,000 Sysco workers nationwide across the company and its subsidiaries. Over the past year, Sysco Teamsters have secured a series of strong agreements including the first-ever regional contract ratified in December. Last week, Sysco Teamsters in South Florida ratified a lucrative new contract that delivered a 40 percent wage increase, Teamsters health care, and a defined benefit pension.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters