TEAMSTERS CONDEMN ABIGAIL SPANBERGER'S VETO OF COLLECTIVE BARGAINING BILL

Virginia Governor Blocks Legislation to Expand Workers' Rights in Commonwealth

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union strongly condemns Governor Abigail Spanberger for vetoing legislation that would have established and protected collective bargaining rights for public sector workers across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The legislation would have given state and local employees across Virginia the ability to collectively negotiate better wages, benefits, and working conditions. Gov. Spanberger's veto is an upsetting setback for thousands of workers at a time when Virginia families are living with persistent inflation and rising costs for food, housing, and other basic necessities.

"Working people deserve representatives who will stand with them as they fight for a better future," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The Teamsters will work with any Democrat, Republican, or Independent who is serious about protecting workers' rights and defending collective bargaining. Unfortunately, Gov. Spanberger's depressing actions in Virginia are an urgent reminder that unions and engaged citizens who care about labor rights must collectively demand more of our elected officials. We must never assume that lawmakers affiliated with any one political party are committed to standing with workers. We must build bipartisan coalitions that actually want to get something done for working Americans and have the backbone to do it."

Throughout the legislative process, members of the Virginia General Assembly worked closely with the Teamsters and other unions to move this bill forward and defend the rights of public employees. The Teamsters thank the Virginia lawmakers who stood with workers, supported this important legislation, and recognized that collective bargaining is not a political bargaining chip, but a fundamental right that helps working families build stronger lives.

The Teamsters will continue the fight to secure collective bargaining rights for every public sector worker across Virginia.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters