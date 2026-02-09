3 Key Trends Transforming the Future of Rare Disease Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to align innovative science with global regulatory expectations to successfully advance rare disease clinical development and programs to drive meaningful change for patients. Join a Medpace rare disease expert as they explore key trends shaping the future of rare disease clinical development, including customizable platform trials, new technologies for rare diseases and new global regulatory laws to ensure a study is prepared and aligned with regulatory requirements.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare disease clinical development is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by scientific innovation, evolving regulatory frameworks and the need for more flexible, patient-centric trial designs. This webinar will explore the current rare disease clinical development landscape and the key trends shaping its future.

The webinar will highlight three major forces redefining how rare disease studies are designed and executed. First, the featured speakers will examine the rise of customizable platform trials and how adaptable trials can accelerate timelines while maintaining scientific rigor. Second, panelists will explore emerging technologies in rare disease therapeutics, including the growing role of ex vivo clinical trials and practical insights from cell therapy studies initiated with effective study start-up and patient recruitment strategies. Finally, the session will address the impact of new global regulatory laws and expedited pathways, such as RDEP and China's Fast Track IND, with special attention to regulatory preparedness for ultra-rare indications.

Register for this upcoming webinar in recognition of Rare Disease Day 2026. Learn how to align innovative science with global regulatory expectations to successfully advance rare disease clinical development and programs to drive meaningful change for patients.

Join experts from Medpace, Ann Woolfrey, MD, Vice President, Medical Department; Tanya Konovalenko, MPharm, RAC, Director, Regulatory Affairs; and Jackie Widmer, Director, Clinical Trial Management, for the live webinar on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:30am EST (4:30pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit 3 Key Trends Transforming the Future of Rare Disease Clinical Development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com
For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

