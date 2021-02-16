3 reasons homeowners should practice proactive sewer line maintenance

"Sewer line maintenance is important for any homeowner, but it's often a forgotten piece of upkeep in the home," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "The sewer line is where all the other plumbing lines connect. That includes your sinks, showers and toilets. If that line becomes clogged, it could cause major damage to the home."

To encourage residents to keep their sewer lines clear, Petri offers three reasons why it is important to maintain their systems:

Reduce strain on home's plumbing: Blocked drains can cause a plumbing system to work harder to clear out debris or obstructions. Taking care of the sewage system can lighten the strain whenever there is a blockage in the system, increasing the life span of the plumbing system as a whole.

Blocked drains can cause a plumbing system to work harder to clear out debris or obstructions. Taking care of the sewage system can lighten the strain whenever there is a blockage in the system, increasing the life span of the plumbing system as a whole. Preventing major water damage: When a drain is severely clogged, it can increase the chances of a major problem. Those problems could include flooding inside the house or a sewage leak outside of the home. Major sewer problems can be costly as well. Maintaining sewer lines can be a leading way to prevent such issues.

When a drain is severely clogged, it can increase the chances of a major problem. Those problems could include flooding inside the house or a sewage leak outside of the home. Major sewer problems can be costly as well. Maintaining sewer lines can be a leading way to prevent such issues. Eliminate bad odors from sewage system: Bacteria and mold can build up in drains if they are not cleaned properly. In addition to a bad smell, some bacteria can create health hazards. Regularly cleaning drains can assist in combating this issue.

"No one wants to spend a large amount of money to fix a sewage line, so it's important to be proactive and maintain your plumbing through some routine best practices," said Petri. "Avoiding flushing sanitary products, keeping grease out of your drains, and regular use of an all-natural drain cleaner are great first steps to keep your plumbing healthy. Of course, contacting a licensed professional to inspect your home is one of the best ways to get in front of any potential problem."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.