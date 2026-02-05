New York City HVAC experts share winter indoor air quality tips to help homeowners breathe easier

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning professionals explain how colder weather can impact IAQ and what can be done to improve it

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says winter weather can have a significant impact on indoor air quality (IAQ), as homeowners seal up their homes and rely more heavily on heating systems. Taking proactive steps now to reduce allergens and dust can reduce stress on systems and homeowners themselves.

"During winter, homes are closed up tight, which can trap dust and allergens inside," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "At the same time, heating systems can dry out the air, making indoor spaces uncomfortable and irritating for respiratory systems. Addressing issues now helps you create a healthier environment and reduces the chances of needing emergency services during a cold snap."

People spend around 90% of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. With so much time spent indoors, Petri said these easy steps are important to ensure your IAQ is healthy:

Replace or upgrade air filters: Heating systems run more frequently in winter, and dirty filters can circulate dust and allergens throughout the home.

Heating systems run more frequently in winter, and dirty filters can circulate dust and allergens throughout the home. Schedule heating system maintenance : Preventative maintenance by a professional helps ensure boilers and furnaces are clean and operating properly to circulate air throughout the home.

: Preventative maintenance by a professional helps ensure boilers and furnaces are clean and operating properly to circulate air throughout the home. Manage dry indoor air: Cold air holds less humidity, which can lead to irritation. Proper humidity levels improve comfort and support healthier air.

Cold air holds less humidity, which can lead to irritation. Proper humidity levels improve comfort and support healthier air. Consider whole-home IAQ solutions: Humidifiers, air purifiers and UV air cleaners can help combat common winter air quality issues when properly installed.

Petri recommends homeowners have their indoor air quality evaluated by a licensed and background checked HVAC professional for a proper diagnosis. An expert assessment can identify air quality concerns and determine whether existing heating systems are contributing to poor conditions.

"Winter should be about staying warm and comfortable, not dealing with issues that could've been fixed with some proactive measures," he said. "With the approach and maintenance, homeowners can rest easy."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089 to schedule service.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

