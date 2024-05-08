LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent vision loss can reduce people's ability to care for themselves, live independently and navigate their community. More than 7 million adults in the U.S. have vision loss and blindness and an estimated 93 million adults are at high risk for serious vision loss.

Common reasons for vision loss include age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. If you or a loved one are dealing with recent vision loss, it's important to take steps to find the right support. Here are 3 tips for adults dealing with recent vision loss:

Address your mental health. Receiving a life-changing diagnosis can be overwhelming. Organizations like Wayfinder Family Services have programs that provide adjustment counseling, which can help people process the stress and emotions that come with acquiring a disability and empower them to learn self-advocacy and educate others.



Find programs specializing in adult vision loss. Programs with names like Older Individuals who are Blind can be misleading because adults under 55 often qualify for these free services. Wayfinder's Independent Living Skills For Adults Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired program helps adults regain independence via in-home visits, assistive technology, orientation and mobility and more. Visit the website or call (323) 295-4555 Ext 451 for details.



Discover online resources. From blogs and guides to self-advocacy tools, the internet offers a host of helpful resources for adults with recent vision loss. Wayfinder has a curated playlist of videos covering topics such as assistive devices, orientation and mobility, and adaptive sports for the blind and visually impaired.

