30 Days of Savings: DocuCopies Announces 20% Off Printing Services All April

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuCopies just launched a stimulus promotion to help their print customers get their businesses blooming and booming as the busy season begins. Beginning April 1, all carts over $500 receive an automatic 20% discount through April 30.

While the online printing company is well-known for their discounted prices and frequent coupon promotions, this sale is the first of its kind in 3 big ways:

20% off all printing carts $500+ Most popular products/services

No prior promotion has lasted a full month. All products get the same percentage discount. Most products are rarely, if ever, discounted this much.

Printing remains an important aspect of most businesses and organizations, be it for marketing, communications or product resale. But as businesses continue to recover from the economic downturn, many are looking for areas to cut costs and stay solvent.

"We know from direct feedback how much our printing services and low prices have helped some of our clients succeed," says Jeff Corbo, President of DocuCopies.com. "We've helped customers problem-solve and find creative ways to use printing to continue to do business effectively in this new landscape."

For more information on DocuCopies and their online printing services, including Books, Booklets, Menus, Large Format Posters, Banners and more, visit them at https://www.DocuCopies.com .

