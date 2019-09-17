30 Summers More Earns Multi-Amazon Best Selling Book Awards; Aegis Living CEO Details 'Longevity Bio-Hacking' for Boomers

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Brisance Publishing released 30 Summers More, by author Dwayne J. Clark; hitting several categories for best-selling book in the first few hours. How does a book targeted at Boomers make such a splash in its opening week?

According to the AARP, nearly seven Baby Boomers are turning 65 every minute (10,000 a day) with no slowing down anticipated. With aging conditions like Alzheimer's and Dementia hitting the news just as much as 80-year old women running marathons, the question is, 'Will Boomers need assisted care sooner or will they live longer and stronger than previous generations?

Clark's 30 Summers More delivers answers the public is searching for and demand for the book is not slowing down:

OPENING WEEK

#1 Amazon Best Seller – Exercise & Fitness for the Aging

#1 Amazon Best Seller – New Release in Exercise & Fitness

#4 Amazon Best Seller – Best Gift Idea

#13 Amazon Best Seller – Top 100 in Longevity

#38 Amazon Best Seller – Top 100 Aging Nutrition & Diets

Clark delivers actionable, easy to follow, "longevity bio-hacks" from his 30-years focused on extending the life of his senior residents, coupled with his 80-country tour to discover tried and true secrets to living longer. As we hear the presidential candidate's many different plans for our health care system, Clark illuminates a clear path to empower you to better health. In addition, Clark asks readers to focus on their life's purpose along with health and wellness as the real key to defying genetic odds. Employing personal stories and extensive health and wellness research, Clark gives those over 50 the road map to aging with fewer of the traditional problems to worry about.

Emmy-nominated host of The Doctors, Dr. Andrew Ordon, writes the foreword, "This book delivers a powerful combination of how 40, 50. 60. 70, 80-year-olds can achieve a healthy edge while being inspired by their own life's purpose. Implement a single idea from Dwayne's journey, and you'll be on the road to living in the NOW, living WELL, and living LONGER."

"Dwayne J. Clark has long been a pioneer in the fields of health and longevity. His hard-won wisdom speaks to all of us, irrespective of age. 30 Summers More is more than a key to the healthy-living treasure chest: it is a key to a chest full of health-promoting keys. Your journey to optimum health begins here," writes Dr. Kirtland C. Peterson, Author of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: A Clinicians Guide in an early endorsement of the book.

All profits from the sale of 30 Summers More are being donated to the American Diabetes Association, a condition that has ravished Clark's family. Dwayne J. Clark is available for interview commentary on how he is changing the rules of aging.

About Dwayne J. Clark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9TBVAXZjSI

Over the past 30 years, author Dwayne J. Clark has overseen the care of more than 60,000 people in his role as Founder & CEO of Aegis Living. Clark's unique senior living communities are nationally recognized for their excellence of care to residents and employees alike, receiving a variety of awards including Best Retirement Facility by 425 Magazine (three years consecutively). With over 30 one-of-a-kind senior living facilities in the Western United States, he has learned the lessons for longevity from those of all walks of life. Having traveled to over 80 countries, interviewing hundreds of people between the ages of 80 to 100, Clark is an avid explorer of longevity principles and cultural health practices. His fascination with longevity has led him on a life-long journey of research into finding every conceivable way to live a richer, healthier, and more fulfilled life. The expertise he has amassed through his firsthand experience with the science of aging catalyzed the creation of his latest book, 30 Summers More (September 2019). Clark is a sought-after speaker and guest of the media, appearing regularly in print and broadcast with The New York Times, Today, Inc, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, NBC, and many others.

