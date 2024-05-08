Aegis Living Opens New Community in Laurelhurst Inspired by University of Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a leader in senior living and memory care, has opened Aegis Living Laurelhurst, a new community inspired by the historic Laurelhurst neighborhood and the collegiate experience.

"The UW and Laurelhurst have a long history of academic, cultural and architectural excellence. We're thrilled to be joining this dynamic neighborhood and allowing our residents to embrace everything it has to offer and enjoy its youthful spirit and tradition," said Aegis Living founder and CEO Dwayne Clark. "The close proximity to campus means that our residents have lectures, concerts and their favorite Husky teams right on their doorstep."

The unique design of Aegis Living Laurelhurst combines "collegiate gothic" architecture inspired by the UW with the historical Tudor and craftsman-style of the Laurelhurst neighborhood. Situated on a triangular lot, the building's brick and sculpted stone exterior with tall turrets suggests a castle. Other notable exterior features include a restored sidewalk clock from Benton's Jewelers, an iconic symbol of the neighborhood's early businesses. Park-like grounds feature walkable paths, landscaped green spaces and chess and checker tables throughout the property.

Inspiration from the UW and surrounding area is present throughout the community:

"The Alumni Club," a beautiful sky lounge overlooks Laurelhurst and has views of the UW campus in the distance.

Residents can celebrate the Apple Cup and other big games on an outdoor terrace with a miniature football field and a custom RV for tailgating. There's also a purple and gold golf cart that looks like a football helmet, similar to the one the UW rolls out when they score a touchdown at Husky Stadium.

"The Arboretum" is the community's private dining room named after the nearby Washington Park Arboretum and includes a beautiful, lush botanical wallcovering.

The sports-themed pub known as "Varsity" features historic photos of college campus life, former athletes, games, and events.

The community's cinema, "The Avenue Theater," is named after University Avenue—better known as "The Ave"—the main street in the University District.

"Clara's" salon is named after one of the first women students to graduate from the university and "Dub's Barbershop," a tribute to UW's live mascot, offers onsite haircuts.

The main dining room named "The University Club" features whimsical artwork that represents the journey of self-discovery people experience when embarking on new experiences, along with a stately stone fireplace, deep wood trim and sculpted ceilings reminiscent of the elegant collegiate clubs.

The emphasis on creating a collegiate environment is a philosophy that is evident throughout the community.

"Just like going off to college, we're giving our residents a chance to be a part of a vibrant community filled with new people and experiences," said David Watkins, General Manager at Aegis Living Laurelhurst. "We're a community that encourages personal growth and choices. Residents can reinvent themselves or celebrate the person they've become over a well-lived life."

Additionally, Aegis Living Laurelhurst prioritizes wellness and longevity at the forefront of its care. Programming focuses on extending the "healthspan" of residents, or the amount of time they are in good health. This includes supporting a healthy lifestyle through sleep, diet, exercise and more.

"As we enter a new generation of senior living, how we age is changing. People are living longer and rethinking how they want to spend their later years," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, Aegis Living's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer. "We're committed to elevating our care for residents by creating innovative wellness and longevity initiatives that can positively influence the healthspan of our residents and help them experience better overall health and well-being as they age."

Aegis develops personalized wellness and longevity plans for all residents, which include access to onsite physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Aegis's high-quality care is backed by a team of skilled care professionals and nursing staff who are available 24/7. All meals are prepared by expert chefs and tailored to meet residents' dietary needs, with guidance from registered dieticians. Aegis Living Laurelhurst also features a peaceful massage room, fitness and balance studio. The community also offers memory care featuring Aegis' nationally recognized Life's Neighborhood dementia programming.

Aegis Living Laurelhurst will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 1:00-4:00 PM., including food, music, entertainment and tours of the community. New UW Head Coach Jedd Fisch and former Husky/NFL quarterback Damon Huard will be on hand to cut the ribbon and sign autographs. Guests can also meet UW's other famous celebrity, Harry the Husky, and enjoy the fun energy of both the UW Pep Band and the UW Alumni band. Guests can also create complimentary Mother's Day bouquets provided by local florist Blue Poppy.

Located at 3200 NE 45th Street, Seattle, WA, Aegis Living Laurelhurst is Aegis' 38th community and the second one to open this year. The six-story building features 147,911 square feet of space and 136 assisted living apartments (studio, one- and two-bedroom). Aegis Development LLC is the developer, Ankrom Moisan Architects is the architecture firm, and Exxel Pacific is the general contractor.

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a leader in senior assisted living and memory care. With more than 26 years of experience, Aegis Living is known for its deep expertise in supporting residents along the continuum of care, from light assistance to advanced dementia; innovative programming and a focus on upscale, purpose-built design; and an employee-centric company culture. With every community, Aegis Living creates a living environment where residents can feel at home and are inspired to live life to the fullest. The privately held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 38 communities in Washington, California and Nevada. Aegis Living has a number of additional communities in development, with the latest being Aegis Living San Rafael, set to open summer, 2025.

