30-Year Media Veteran Michele Ghee Joins Athlete Fan Owned media company PlayersTV as First-Ever Chairwoman Spearheading a Bold New Era in Athlete Media and Distribution.

Athlete, Entrepreneur, and Media Personality Chiney Ogwumike Teams Up with 3-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark to Empower Diversity in Athlete Media with Investment in PlayersTV, Unveiling Exciting New Content During Women's History Month `

PlayersTV has 70+ athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, AJ Andrews, Deandre Jordan, Natasha Cloud and many more.

DALLAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the first ever athlete owned media network and content provider dedicated to lifestyle and culture, proudly announces the appointment of Michele Ghee, CEO of Expectant Media, as its first Chairwoman of the Board. With an esteemed career spanning three decades in media and entertainment, Ghee's extensive expertise will drive innovation and growth for PlayersTV. Furthermore, PlayersTV is extremely excited to welcome WNBA stars Alysha Clark and Chiney Ogwumike as investor owners, reinforcing the network's commitment to diversity and excellence.

"I'm honored to guide and direct this brilliant team of forward thinking individuals to accelerate their growth," said Ghee. "Deron, Collin and the 70-plus athlete owners are more than passionate about sports; they are passionate about the human beings and the stories that transcend the game!"

She continued, "I'm excited and ready to hold the marketplace accountable and help them solidify the partnerships they need to grow and thrive while providing significant value to the brands that support us." Game on!

As Chairwoman of PlayersTV, Ghee will steer the network's strategic direction, engaging athlete fans globally. Her appointment marks a new era of growth and advancement for PlayersTV under her visionary leadership.

Ghee currently serves as CEO and Co-founder of Expectant Media, dedicated to supporting the growth of black-owned media. Her commitment to empowering black voices emphasizes her dedication to diversity and inclusion in the media industry.

Ghee is a transformational leader that has generated over $1B in revenue while working for some of the most powerful media companies in the world including EBONY and Jet, EBONY Studios, WME, CNN, A&E, The History Channel, and BET Networks. While at BET, Michele created and ran the first and only network for Black women: BETHer.

Joining Ghee as investors and owners, Chiney Ogwumike and Alysha Clark bring a distinct perspective and passion for sports, lifestyle and culture to PlayersTV.

Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time WNBA All-Star for the Los Angeles Sparks, a full-time Sports Broadcaster, and host of The Chiney Show, epitomizes excellence both on and off the court. She was recently named to President Biden's inaugural Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States, which seeks to reinforce cultural, social, political and economic ties between the United States and Africa by enhancing dialogue between political leaders and members of the African Diaspora.

"Joining PlayersTV as an athlete owner and investor is an exciting opportunity for me. I'm ready to take the reins of my narrative and leverage my voice to create compelling content that resonates with authenticity, meaning, and impact. This platform empowers me to not just be a player in the game, but a game-changer in storytelling, pushing boundaries, and moving the needle forward," said Chiney Ogwumike.

'The Chiney Show' is a weekly show delving into the latest developments in basketball and the wider cultural scene. Collaborating with current and former athletes, alongside prominent figures from media and entertainment, Chiney hosts engaging discussions and interviews. Her unique perspective captures the essence of both sports and cultural trends, offering insights that resonate beyond the athletic arena. You can watch 'The Chiney Show' now on PlayersTV.

Alysha Clark, a three-time WNBA champion and forward for the Las Vegas Aces, a chef, and the host of Off-Seasoning with Alysha Clark, is a star on the court, in the kitchen and in the community. Alysha is one of the most decorated players in the WNBA. Beyond basketball, she is deeply committed to community work and has a passion for culinary arts, honing her skills as a chef over the years. Alysha's dedication to both sports and culinary arts exemplifies her many talents and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"I'm so humbled to be joining PlayersTV as an athlete investor and partner. To have the opportunity, alongside Chiney, to keep challenging the notion that athletes are one dimensional is so exciting. Finally getting to bring my brand new show Off-Seasoning to life as the first female athlete on the platform with a cooking show is pretty special. To be quite frank, opportunities like this don't come around often for players like me, so to know I am helping open the door for future generations while sharing stories on my show that are authentic and leave others feeling inspired is pretty freaking amazing," said Alysha Clark.

Off-Seasoning with Alysha Clark features conversations, music, and delectable cuisine with special guests that Alysha welcomes into her kitchen. Ranging from athletes, to entertainers to loved ones. Drawing from her diverse global playing experiences, Alysha serves up a fusion of culinary delights in a laid-back setting. From family stories to cultural insights, sports talk to the celebration of great food, her show offers a flavorful mix of topics in a relaxed atmosphere. Off-Seasoning will premiere on PlayersTV this May.

Their contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the network's programming and expanding its influence.

"Michele is an absolute industry powerhouse, and we're so incredibly excited to have her join the PTV family as our Chairwoman. Her passion, dedication, and tenacity is the perfect blend needed to help change the sports media industry forever," said Collin Castellaw Co-Founder Of PlayersTV.

He added, "We're delighted with the addition of Chiney and Alysha, as our newest investors and partners. We're committed to the elevation of women's sports, and both of these ladies are incredibly talented both on and off the court."

"We are thrilled to appoint Michele Ghee as our inaugural Chairwoman and welcome Alysha Clark and Chiney Ogwumike as investor owners," said Deron Guidrey, Co-Founder of PlayersTV. "Their combined expertise and commitment to excellence will propel PlayersTV to new heights as we continue to redefine sports lifestyle and culture."

About PlayersTV:

PlayersTV is the first ever athlete owned media network and content provider. dedicated to athletes' lifestyle and culture, showcasing original programming, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. With a focus on athletes, fans, and the intersection of sports and culture, PlayersTV delivers captivating stories that resonate with audiences worldwide and showcases the lifestyle of professional athletes inside and outside of the arena.

