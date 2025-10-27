300 Libraries, One Vision: EBSCO FOLIO Unites Global Library Community

~ Growing Adoption Drives Open-Source Innovation at Scale ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutions across academic, research and national sectors are uniting around the FOLIO platform, built to grow with their needs and transform how libraries serve their users. With more than 300 implementations and growing, EBSCO FOLIO continues to demonstrate the momentum of open-source adoption at scale, serving as a foundation for community-driven innovation and shared solutions that benefit libraries everywhere.

This milestone highlights the steady growth of the global FOLIO community and the shared value of open-source collaboration. That growth is reflected in institutions of every type, including some of the world's most notable institutions — among them the Library of Congress, which recently announced the launch of its new Library Collections Access Platform built on FOLIO and implemented with services from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). Because the platform is open-source, improvements developed for the Library will be shared with the broader community, benefiting institutions worldwide.

Recent implementations reflect both scale and a deepening trust in EBSCO to guide diverse institutions, ranging from liberal arts institutions like Le Moyne College to Ivy League universities like Columbia University, consortia such as SCELC, large public research universities, including the University of Kansas and international leaders like the University of Ghana. EBSCO's implementation and hosting services cater to the needs and nuances of unique institutions, ensuring each can take full advantage of the FOLIO platform.

Consortia are playing a central role in FOLIO's growth. These implementations can be especially intricate, given the scale and diversity of their member libraries, yet with EBSCO's support, they are demonstrating how open source can succeed at scale. As Donna Bacon, Executive Director of MOBIUS, noted when welcoming Wichita State University into the consortium, "With the support of EBSCO FOLIO, we are taking an important step in strengthening collaboration and expanding access to knowledge across our network and beyond." That perspective is echoed by SCELC's Executive Director, Teri Oaks Gallaway, who described their partnership with EBSCO as a way to "catalyze scalable innovation for our Member institutions."

Anya N. Arnold, Global Director of FOLIO Implementation Services at EBSCO, said that each implementation contributes to the strength of the broader FOLIO community. "Open source gives libraries control, transparency and long-term flexibility, but they don't go it alone. EBSCO's implementation and hosting services make FOLIO viable at scale without requiring additional library staffing or internal development. It's flexible, operationally efficient and built for sustainability. The platform's shared development model ensures that every improvement is easy for us and can benefit others. That spirit of collaboration is what makes this work so worthwhile for me."

FOLIO is advancing as libraries, vendors and partners contribute to the open-source platform, ensuring that innovations developed within the community can meet the evolving needs of libraries worldwide. Building on this momentum, EBSCO continues to support innovation with the open-source LSP by contributing resources, hosting expertise, and providing development support to help advance community-led priorities. Recent efforts include a linked data editor, which will be delivered in the Trillium release, as well as enhancements tied to the new Eureka architecture.

