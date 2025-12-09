EBSCO Information Services and American Geosciences Institute Create GeoRef with Full Text

~ Indispensable Research Tool Delivers Unmatched Depth and Scope in the Earth Sciences ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and American Geosciences Institute (AGI), collaborated to release GeoRef with Full Text, a powerful resource for researchers and students in the geosciences. The resource combines AGI's expert geological indexing with full-text access to leading journals and magazines, offering expansive geoscience coverage across time and geography.

GeoRef with Full Text offers seamless access to full-text articles and conference materials, built on the trusted GeoRef index created by AGI. With authoritative indexing, global content in multiple languages, and more than 400 full-text magazines and journals spanning back to the 1930s, the database delivers a uniquely comprehensive and international view of geoscience research.

Covering a wide array of subjects within the earth sciences, GeoRef with Full Text provides researchers with an international and multidisciplinary collection of geoscience literature. Topics include economic geology, environmental and engineering geology, geophysics, hydrogeology, paleontology, petrology, marine geology, mineralogy and others.

American Geosciences Institute's Director of Scholarly Information Tia Colvin says they are proud to see their trusted AGI index serve as the foundation for this powerful new resource. "By integrating our specialized indexing of geological literature with full text from leading publishers, GeoRef with Full Text offers researchers a comprehensive tool for discovery across all areas of geoscience."

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says GeoRef with Full Text is essential for investigating the full spectrum of geological topics. "It supports rigorous research, dynamic teaching, and engaged learning across the full spectrum of earth sciences. With many unique titles and intuitive access to high-quality content, it's a valuable resource for anyone exploring the complexities of our planet."

