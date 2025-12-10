Alliant International University Selects EBSCO FOLIO to Modernize Library Operations

~ Multi-Campus Library System Powers Interoperability with FOLIO Migration ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With multiple campuses across California, Alliant International University has begun implementing FOLIO to modernize its library workflows and enhance the research experience for students and faculty with EBSCO Information Services' (EBSCO) support. The university joins a growing network of institutions worldwide, using EBSCO-hosted FOLIO to streamline operations and drive innovation through open collaboration.

After nearly 15 years on its previous ILS, Alliant is adopting FOLIO to modernize its library operations and bring greater efficiency to its six-campus system. The new platform will simplify workflows for staff and provide a consistent experience for users across California.

Scott Zimmer, University Librarian at Alliant International University, says the new system supports the university's mission to advance scholarship and access. "FOLIO allows us to bring together our discovery, management and analytics tools into a single connected environment. Working with EBSCO gives us the flexibility to build on what already works well for our libraries while enhancing the experience for our users."

Alliant's libraries already rely on integrated discovery, linking and collection management capabilities supported by EBSCO to connect users with trusted academic content across disciplines. Implementing FOLIO will bring these capabilities together in an open, interoperable environment, supported by powerful analytics, usage insights and holdings management to enable data-informed collection decisions across the system.

The libraries' recent migration to EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) and Full Text Finder™ (FTF) helped lay the groundwork for this transition, creating a more efficient, phased implementation.

Kathy McCarthy, EBSCO Director of SaaS Innovation, notes that Alliant's implementation demonstrates how libraries are utilizing multiple EBSCO solutions to enhance discovery and management. "Alliant International University's adoption of FOLIO, along with EDS, GOBI and Panorama, demonstrates the power of a connected, interoperable ecosystem. Together, these tools enable libraries to streamline operations, make informed decisions, and deliver a seamless experience for their users. We're proud to partner with Alliant as they continue to build a scalable, data-driven library environment."

