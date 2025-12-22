300 WAREHOUSE WORKERS AT UNFI JOIN TEAMSTERS

New Members of Local 745 Prepare to Fight for First Contract

LANCASTER, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 745. The 311 workers organized to secure better wages, stronger benefits, and safer working conditions. Their victory marks the latest Teamsters organizing win at the nation's largest grocery distributor for Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

"The reason I got involved in this organizing drive was simple — the level of exploitation we were facing every single day," said Estrina Hughes, a warehouse worker at UNFI and a new member of Local 745. "I knew the only way to improve our jobs and protect our co-workers was by joining the Teamsters."

Since 2022, more than 3,500 UNFI workers have organized with the Teamsters nationwide, bringing the total number of Teamsters at the company to over 5,500.

"I want to welcome these workers into the Teamsters family and look forward to helping them win the strong first contract they deserve," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "We are going to fight tooth and nail for the wages, benefits, and job protections that thousands of Teamsters at UNFI have already stood up for and won."

The Lancaster warehouse workers are the latest to join a growing wall-to-wall Teamsters movement at UNFI. In May, nearly 100 drivers at the same facility voted to join Local 745. In September, more than 50 drivers at UNFI in Richburg, South Carolina, voted to join Teamsters Local 509. With the warehouse workers' victory, the Lancaster facility is now fully unionized.

"We're growing our density at UNFI because workers know that organizing with the Teamsters is the only way to win the respect they deserve," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We're building power across this company and delivering real results for working families."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

