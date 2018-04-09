311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline 'Never-Ending Summer Tour' With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of rock's most notable live bands, 311 and The Offspring, announced they are teaming up for the Never-Ending Summer Tour, a fun-filled summer amphitheater outing with special guests Gym Class Heroes. The tour will also make stops at select regional events throughout the summer. See below for itinerary.

The feel good tour of the summer, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 25 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA and hit 29 cities across North America before wrapping September 9 in Wichita, KS. Fans can expect an amazing night of music with countless hits from all three bands making for a can't miss event this summer.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 311 and The Offspring tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 10 at 12pm local time until Thursday, April 12 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Never-Ending Summer Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 25

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 27

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 28           

Las Vegas, NV*                   

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sunday, July 29

Chula Vista, CA

Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 31

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thursday, August 2

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 4

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Sunday, August 5

The Woodlands, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 7

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Wednesday, August 8

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, August 10

Philadelphia, PA

Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

Saturday, August 11

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, August 12

Syracuse, NY

Lakeview Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 14

Sterling Heights, MI

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 15         

Springfield, IL*                    

Illinois State Fair

Tuesday, August 21

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Wednesday, August 22

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 24

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 25

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 26

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 28

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, August 29           

Allentown, PA*                  

The Great Allentown Fair

Friday, August 31           

St. Paul, MN*                      

Minnesota State Fair

Saturday, September 1                            

Sioux City, IA*                     

Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Monday, September 3

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 4           

Huber Heights, OH*         

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Thursday, September 6

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday, September 8             

Thackerville, OK*               

Winstar Casino

Sunday, September 9

Wichita, KS*                         

INTRUST Bank Arena

*non-Live Nation date

About 311
311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska by singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer S.A. Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, drummer Chad Sexton and bassist P-Nut. The band now resides in Southern California. 311 mix rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique hybrid sound - and have developed a reputation as one of the most entertaining & dynamic live bands in the U.S. 311 has sold over 9 million albums in the U.S. alone. 311's last 10 consecutive albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts and they've had 9 Top 10 radio hits, including three No. 1's. Their list of hits includes "Down," "All Mixed Up," "Amber," "Love Song," "Come Original," "Beautiful Disaster," "Don't Tread On Me," "Hey You," and "Sunset In July." 311's celebratory live shows & incessant touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following nationwide.

About The Offspring
Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Greg K (bass) and Pete Parada (drums) are The Offspring, one of rock's most exciting and enduring bands. The Offspring have performed over 1100 shows across the globe and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Their 1994 release Smash remains the highest-selling album of all-time on an independent label. Among the band's best-known hits are the rock anthems "Self Esteem," "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)," "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid."

About Gym Class Heroes
Gym Class Heroes broke into the scene in 2005 with their debut The Papercut Chronicles, a classic coming-of-age album that spawned the platinum, record-setting Top 40 No. 1 single "Cupid's Chokehold/Breakfast in America." Papercut served up a fresh, new palette for hip-hop: live instruments, slyly humorous lyrics, and eerie melodies that illuminated rapper Travie McCoy's dark, personal subject matter. Since then, Gym Class Heroes has established themselves as one of the most exciting bands in pop music, topping the radio charts with hit singles, touring the world, making countless national television appearances, and winning multiple music awards, including the MTV VMA for Best New Artist in 2007.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

