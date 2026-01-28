32 Virginia Cancer Specialists Physicians Named Among NorthernVirginia Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors for Excellence in Personalized Cancer Care

Nominated by their medical peers, 32 physicians from Virginia Cancer Specialists were honored as NorthernVirginia magazine's 2026 Top Doctor honorees.

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists (VCS), the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, proudly announced today that 32 of its physicians have been recognized as 2026 Top Doctors by NorthernVirginia Magazine — an honor that reflects the highest standards of medical excellence and innovation in cancer care.

To earn a coveted Top Doc award by NorthernVirginia Magazine, physicians across more than 50 specialties nominate colleagues they trust and respect, followed by rigorous review by an expert medical panel who evaluates clinical expertise, patient outcomes, and commitment to quality care.

"At Virginia Cancer Specialists, personalized care is at the heart of everything we do," said Shruti Tiwari, MD, Medical Oncologist who serves the Loudoun, VA, and Reston, VA, locations. "I'm honored to accept, but really, it's the integrity of the entire team that guides every decision we make. For us, doing what's best for the patient means listening deeply, showing compassion, and ensuring every single patient feels heard and understood. Education is a cornerstone of our care, so we make it our job to empower patients with knowledge to help them make informed, confident choices."

Matthew T. Hueman, MD, FACS, FSSO, Breast Surgical Oncologist who serves patients in the Virginia Cancer Specialists Comprehensive Breast Center at Loudoun location added: "This honor reflects the mission we share at VCS: to deliver the most advanced cancer care available while staying anchored in compassion and the human experience. We strive to translate new knowledge and innovation into meaningful care for every patient — ensuring they feel supported, informed, and never alone in the decisions ahead."

Virginia Cancer Specialists combines uncompromising expertise with innovative therapies, including access to the largest clinical trials program in the Mid-Atlantic region. This commitment ensures patients receive the most advanced treatments close to home.

The full list of Virginia Cancer Specialists physicians honored as 2026 Top Doctors includes specialists in medical oncology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, and supportive cancer care/palliative medicine.

Harold C. Agbahiwe, MD, Radiation Oncology

Stephanie Akbari, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Ivan Aksentijevich, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Christina Brzezniak, DO, Hematology/Oncology

Daniel Chong, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Robert Christie, MD, FACP, Hematology/Oncology

Ajay Dar, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Anne Favret, MD, Hematology/Oncology

John Feigert, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Elizabeth Feldman, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Mitul Gandhi, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Jessica S. Heintz, MD, FAAHPM, Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Matthew T. Hueman, MD, FACS, FSSO, Breast Cancer Surgery

Alina M. Huang, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgery

Samuel S. Lee, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Jey A. Maran, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Robert L. Marsh, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Timothy A. McCarthy, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Jacob A. Ninan, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Keeran R. Sampat, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Amit Sarma, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Gregory S. Sibley, MD, Radiation Oncology

Muhammad Siddiqui, MD, Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Hematology/Oncology

Tejas Suresh, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Shruti Tiwari, MD, Hematology/Oncology

Hernan I. Vargas, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

David Weintritt, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD, Orthopedic Surgery

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 and 2025 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

