Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD, Named Future President of the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felasfa Wodajo, MD, musculoskeletal tumor surgeon at Virginia Cancer Specialists, has been named future President of the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society (MSTS), the world's premier professional organization dedicated to orthopedic oncology surgery. The announcement was made this month at the Society's annual national meeting.

Felasfa Wodajo, MD, musculoskeletal tumor surgeon at Virginia Cancer Specialists, has been named President of the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society (MSTS) for the 2028-2029 term.

Dr. Wodajo will serve as President during 2028-2029, following his upcoming service as Treasurer and later Vice President of the Society. His selection reflects the confidence of his peers at a national level in his leadership, vision, and long-standing commitment to advancing the care of patients with musculoskeletal tumors.

"This is a huge honor to serve the premier orthopedic oncology surgery society in the world," said Dr. Wodajo. "I am deeply humbled by the trust of my colleagues and grateful for the opportunity to help guide a society that sets the standard for excellence in our field."

The Musculoskeletal Tumor Society is internationally recognized for its leadership in research, education, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration in orthopedic oncology surgery. Through its work, MSTS plays a critical role in shaping best practices, advancing scientific discovery, and fostering collaboration among surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists, and researchers.

As future President, Dr. Wodajo will help advance the Society's strategic direction, building on its legacy of distinction while continuing to elevate standards of care. The work of the MSTS directly benefits patients by promoting evidence-based treatment, supporting clinical research, and strengthening collaboration across the oncology community.

"Strong leadership within the MSTS ultimately translates to better outcomes for patients," Dr. Wodajo added. "The Society's focus on innovation, education, and collaboration ensures that patients facing complex musculoskeletal tumors receive the most advanced and compassionate care possible."

Virginia Cancer Specialists offers comprehensive care for sarcomas and other musculoskeletal tumors in Northern Virginia. For more than 50 years, Virginia Cancer Specialists has been the region's leader in treating cancers and blood disorders and is home to a multidisciplinary team of specialists in surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Virginia Cancer Specialists treats a high volume of sarcoma patients—treating more than 2 out of 3 patients with sarcomas in Northern Virginia—and is home to the largest clinical trials program in the Mid-Atlantic.

To learn more or make an appointment, call 571-350-8400 or visit VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 and 2025 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

Virginia Cancer Specialists is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 2,600 independent providers dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), a joint venture with US Oncology Research and one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 600 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists