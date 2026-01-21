33 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Edition of Illinois Super Lawyers

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 33 Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Of these, 22 are on the "Super Lawyers" list and 11 are on the "Rising Stars" list. Additionally, Shareholder Nancy A. Peterman earned recognition on Super Lawyers' lists of the Top 10 Illinois Super Lawyers, Top 50 Women Illinois Super Lawyers, and Top 100 Illinois Super Lawyers.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process involves independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations, recognizing the top 5% of attorneys each year for their exceptional professional achievement and peer recognition.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

