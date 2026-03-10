Greenberg Traurig's Binny Seth Selected for 2026 'Albany Forty Under 40' List

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binny Seth, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, has been named to the 2026 City & State "Albany Forty Under 40" list. This honor recognizes "a cohort of young professionals who are shaking things up in the overlapping arenas of government, business, nonprofits, health care, labor, higher education and economic development," according to the publication.

Seth focuses his practice in the areas of health care administrative litigation and transactions as well as compliance and regulatory matters. He has deep experience in Medicaid Fair Hearing litigation across the country for managed care organizations, ranging from full-scope representation to process overhauls. Seth has been lead counsel on several health care litigation matters involving Article 78 proceedings and other state court proceedings. He also has represented numerous clients in health care transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues.

Seth brings a perspective shaped by over 13 years in health care, including in-house experience early in his career at some of the largest New York managed care organizations. He has gained wide-ranging industry knowledge and developed an intimate understanding of the multiple facets of health care organizations—from business operations to legal compliance.

