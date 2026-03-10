Greenberg Traurig Represents Sovereign Entity on Investment Into Uzum

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig acted for a Sovereign Entity of the Sultanate of Oman on its anchor investment into Uzum, Uzbekistan's leading digital services ecosystem.

The transaction combines primary equity and structured capital and implies a pre-money valuation of Uzum at US$2.3 billion.

Uzum offers eCommerce, fintech, and banking services for individuals and small and medium enterprises in Uzbekistan. Its platforms, including Uzum Market, Uzum Tezkor, Uzum Bank, and Uzum Nasiya, are used by over 20 million people, representing more than half of Uzbekistan's population.

The transaction exceeding US$130 million also includes participation from existing global shareholders VR Capital, Tencent, and FinSight Ventures.

The capital will be used to accelerate Uzum's next phase of growth across its core verticals, including eCommerce, digital banking, payments, and consumer lending, with a focus on expanding product depth, strengthening infrastructure, and increasing access to digital services nationwide.

The team from Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office was led by Head of the UAE Corporate Practice Shareholder Chadi Salloum, Corporate Shareholder Krishen Patel, and Associates Abdulla Al Hashili and Justin Hool. The team was further supported by Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Shibeer Ahmed in Dubai and Corporate Shareholder Nicholas Davies in Singapore.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate, infrastructure and transportation, energy and natural resources, hospitality, finance and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private credit, sports and entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — capital markets, and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP