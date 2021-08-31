33Across Announces New Multi-Year Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Increase Publisher Cookieless Monetization

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , the first programmatic publisher platform to solve for addressability integrated across 800,000 publishers, announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this new engagement, 33Across will significantly enhance their overall operations in many areas, from increasing traffic to the company's exchange, reducing latency, and providing limitless scalability. The integration to Google Cloud is scheduled to complete by the beginning of 2022.

The move to Google Cloud presents the following benefits to 33Across and our publishing partners:

Scalability : In June 2021 , 33Across announced Lexicon™, the company's new identity solution explicitly created to help publishers succeed without cookies. Given Lexicon and future initiatives, 33Across forecasts more cookieless traffic, more supply, and thus needed a partner who can provide the capacity to scale up.

: In , 33Across announced Lexicon™, the company's new identity solution explicitly created to help publishers succeed without cookies. Given Lexicon and future initiatives, 33Across forecasts more cookieless traffic, more supply, and thus needed a partner who can provide the capacity to scale up. Latency : By moving to Google Cloud, 33Across will be closer to its partners' locations with state-of-the-art networking, thereby reducing the latency of transaction time for the advertising exchange allowing more monetization opportunities.

: By moving to Google Cloud, 33Across will be closer to its partners' locations with state-of-the-art networking, thereby reducing the latency of transaction time for the advertising exchange allowing more monetization opportunities. Reliability : Working with Google Cloud will allow 33Across to reduce downtime and recover much faster in the event of a potential outage, versus managing their own regional data centers and network infrastructure.

: Working with Google Cloud will allow 33Across to reduce downtime and recover much faster in the event of a potential outage, versus managing their own regional data centers and network infrastructure. Future Proof: 33Across is a publisher-first model. Investing in Google Cloud will help modernize parts of their infrastructure, which will ultimately help publisher monetization and strengthen 33Across' service to its publisher clients.

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to significantly increase our ability to scale our infrastructure and adapt to the changing needs of our publisher customers," said Shyam Kuttikkad, CTO, 33Across. "Migrating our platforms to Google Cloud is similar to a telecom provider upgrading their network to 5G. We're going to be faster, with more capacity, leveraging more modern technologies, and we will have the best coast-to-coast coverage. We are committed to giving our publisher customers the best service to help them increase their monetization."

"We are committed to empowering our customers with the most scalable and reliable infrastructure to support their business needs, all built on the backbone of our global network," said Gia Winters

Director, Cloud Sales, Google Cloud. "By migrating its business to Google Cloud, 33Across will have access to the tools and infrastructure to process more traffic, increase scalability and reduce latency."



About 33Across

33Across is the first supply-side platform with integrated solutions to unlock addressability and monetization architected for privacy. We enable publishers to turn cookieless inventory into addressable and relevant revenue streams without any additional lift or cost. By unifying addressability, audiences, and monetization, publishers can easily accelerate the transition to a cookieless world. 33Across unlocks the puzzle of addressability and monetization for the open web.

