AMSURG Centers Earn National Recognition in 2025 Press Ganey Human Experience Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, celebrates the recognition of three centers named to the 2025 Human Experience Awards by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and service. These recognitions are grounded in the rigorous standards that leverage comprehensive, benchmarked data to honor top performers across the care continuum.

This year, the following AMSURG centers were selected based on sustained performance and outstanding patient experience scores:

McCannel Eye Surgery (Edina, Minnesota) — Guardian of Excellence Award

Guardian of Excellence Award Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca, South Carolina) — Guardian of Excellence Award

Guardian of Excellence Award Woodlands Endoscopy Center (Woodlands, Texas) — Pinnacle of Excellence Award

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes an honor roll of organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or higher for each service on at least one of the designated survey measures each quarter over a one-year period. Both AMSURG centers named to the list are first-time recipients.

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award recognizes the three highest performing organizations within each peer group and service based on the average of the designated survey measures over a three-year period. Woodlands Endoscopy Center has been recognized in the annual Press Ganey Human Experience Awards for three consecutive years in a row.

"These honors speak to the heart of who our teams are," said AMSURG Chief Clinical Officer Abbey Vandersall, M.D., M.S. "They show up for their patients day-in and day-out with deep compassion and a continuous commitment to delivering the best care possible. I am thrilled to see each of these centers recognized through these remarkable national honors as their work makes a visible impact on their respective communities."

