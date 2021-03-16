$35 Million Gift from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation to Name New Hospital for Special Surgery Medical Tower

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) announced it has received a transformative $35 million contribution from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation for the construction of a state-of-the-art medical tower. This new building will be the first and most dramatic phase of a major expansion of the HSS main campus in New York City, to broaden treatment capacity and further elevate the patient experience.

With construction beginning this year, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Medical Tower will be located adjacent to the main hospital on 70th street and extend over FDR Drive. At 12 stories and 100,000 square feet, this new facility will provide a specialized environment for joint replacement and spine care—including some of the most complex and debilitating orthopedic conditions. The medical tower will include three private inpatient floors, multidisciplinary medical teams, and on-site imaging to support high-quality musculoskeletal care.

The transformational gift builds on the Foundation's long history of support for HSS—totaling almost $60 million over the last decade. "We were inspired by all lives that will be changed in this new building," said Marina Kellen French, Vice President of the Foundation and an HSS trustee. "I care deeply about HSS and the decision to make this gift was very personal. I have a close friendship with Dr. Thomas Sculco [Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus] that goes back over 30 years, and support of this project is also a reflection of our belief in talented doctors like him."

Mrs. Kellen French has served on the HSS Board of Trustees and Board of Advisors for more than 10 years and together with the Foundation, has made an indelible mark on the organization—helping to shape the careers of young investigators, blaze new paths for scientific inquiry, and transform how HSS cares for those affected by musculoskeletal conditions. "The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation has repeatedly demonstrated their commitment and support to HSS and its patients," said Tom Lister and Bob Steel, co-chairs of the Board of Trustees. "This exceptional gift signals the strength of not only HSS but also New York City and will serve as a permanent symbol of an investment in healthcare when it is needed most."

An increasing number of patients will be counting on HSS for care in the coming years, and construction of this building is essential to meet this need. "The gift will allow us to expand access to all who can benefit from our expertise in delivering the highest-quality of musculoskeletal care," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "We thank Mrs. Kellen French and the Foundation for their generosity and their commitment to this extremely important project that will continue to help people get back to what they need and love to do."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021) and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation, and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

