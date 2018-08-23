350 Topgolf Jobs Now Available in Pharr

A Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event is one of the most unique ways one will ever interview for a job. Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf's special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf's venue leadership teams, games and more.

Available positions include: servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more. Interested applicants should register to audition at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event. Clear this initial stage, and applicants will be one step closer to incredible career opportunities.

"We are excited to meet the talented candidates here in Pharr," said Topgolf Pharr Director of Operations Cliff Twiggs. "As the first Topgolf venue in the Rio Grande Valley, we are ready to open our entertainment concept to the local community and provide great times and fun for all."

Through the premium experience of play, food and beverage and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

Topgolf Pharr is located at 1901 W. Interstate 2. Recruitment events will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying. Hired associates for the new 55,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

For more information about working at Topgolf, visit www.topgolf.com/careers.

