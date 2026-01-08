Topgolf Opens Fifth Venue in DFW Near Grand Prairie's EpicCentral Entertainment District

The venue is located halfway between Topgolf Dallas and Topgolf Fort Worth

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will officially open a two-level venue located in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 23. The venue is the 15th Topgolf in Texas and the fifth in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

To celebrate, Topgolf is giving away one year of free game play to one lucky winner. All eligible Players who book and complete a one or two-bay reservation between Jan. 23 – Feb. 6 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

Topgolf Grand Prairie opens Jan. 23, 2026, in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The Basics

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Grand Prairie is located south of IKEA at 3670 South State Highway 161 near Mayfield Road along the President George Bush Turnpike.

The venue employs roughly 300 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

Topgolf Grand Prairie has 80 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

Bays can accommodate up to six Players, making Topgolf an affordable option for groups to enjoy game play together in one bay for a single price.

It's Golf

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf's exclusive golf club, The Sure Thing, is only available at Topgolf and is designed to make golf less hard for beginners or those whose game just isn't that great.

great. The venue is equipped with industry-leading Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or games like Topgolf's Block Party – a fun-for-all-ages game designed to make it easy to score points since the whole outfield is scorable. In summary: Aim anywhere, score everywhere!

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, fire pits, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A private event space and rooftop terrace are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Operating Officer and Interim President Erin Chamberlin: "We're thrilled to open Topgolf Grand Prairie, a venue that strengthens our presence in the heart of the Dallas–Fort Worth region. Situated near the vibrant EpicCentral entertainment district, this venue serves as a natural midpoint between our Fort Worth and Dallas locations, providing Players even more access to the Topgolf experience."

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen: "We are proud to welcome Topgolf to Grand Prairie as it joins our expanding entertainment landscape. This development reflects the momentum we continue to see in our entertainment and tourism sector, while bringing new jobs and investment to our community. We're excited to welcome Topgolf and look forward to residents and visitors teeing off at a destination that will benefit our city for years to come."

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, which are powered by industry-leading Toptracer technology, we're leading the charge of modern golf. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, space to host large events, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more, plan an event or make plans to come play around, visit www.topgolf.com.

