Topgolf Celebrates Milestone 100th U.S. Venue with Opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 5

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that the opening of its newest, two-level venue in New Braunfels, Texas, is set to occur on Friday, Dec. 5. The venue marks Topgolf's 100th location in the U.S. and 112th globally.

To celebrate, Topgolf is giving away one year of free game play to one lucky winner. All eligible Players who book and complete a one or two-bay reservation between Dec. 5-19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.

The Basics

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf New Braunfels employs roughly 200 Playmakers – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

The venue is located at 427 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Topgolf New Braunfels has 62 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

It's Golf

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.

Topgolf's exclusive golf club, The Sure Thing, is only available at Topgolf and is designed to make golf less hard for beginners or those whose game just isn't that great.

great. The venue is equipped with industry-leading Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Players aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or games like Topgolf's new Topgolf Field Goal Challenge – a brand-new game that tests your swing, your aim and your bragging rights. The goal? Split the uprights by hitting your ball through digital goal posts during two play modes: Free Play and The Challenge.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, more than 140 HDTVs, fire pits, a nine-hole mini golf course, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

A semi-private event space is a prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Erin Chamberlin, Topgolf Chief Operating Officer and Interim President: "Opening our 100th U.S. venue in New Braunfels is more than a milestone; it's a celebration of the fun, energy and innovation that makes Topgolf unlike any other entertainment experience out there. We're excited to mark this momentous occasion in the community of New Braunfels and grow our loyal Player base for years to come."

Austin Alvis, NewQuest President & Chief Development Officer: "The grand opening of Topgolf is a significant milestone that we have eagerly anticipated for many years. With this addition, Creekside's development is reaching its final development stages, and we are confident that it will greatly benefit our community for years to come. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Topgolf team and the City of New Braunfels for their collective efforts and unwavering belief in the positive impact this development will have on Creekside and the surrounding community."

Neal Linnartz, Mayor of New Braunfels: "The addition of Topgolf in New Braunfels highlights the continued appeal of our community. Topgolf not only brings new jobs and other economic benefits to New Braunfels, but it also offers another great entertainment destination for families along the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin. We're proud that they've chosen New Braunfels, a city known for its rich heritage, vibrant economy, and love of recreation."

