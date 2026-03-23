35th Annual RSAC Conference Opens Flagship Event in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, opens its annual flagship event today in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. Taking place through Thursday, March 26, RSAC™ Conference is in its 35th year, convening the world's top cybersecurity, government, and business leaders to learn, explore current and future trends, and strategize on best practices to tackle the threats of today and tomorrow, while working to create a safer society.

RSAC Conference will feature more than 700 speakers, 31 session tracks, 570+ sessions, and 600+ exhibitors Post this RSAC 2026 Conference kicks off at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Monday, March 23

"RSAC is thrilled to once again welcome the global cybersecurity community to San Francisco," said Jen Easterly, CEO of RSAC. "With tens of thousands of attendees from more than 100 countries, RSAC remains the trusted forum where practitioners, researchers, innovators, and leaders come together to tackle the challenges shaping our digital world. This year's conference comes at a pivotal moment as AI accelerates both cyber risk and cyber defense—a moment where the security community has never been more relevant. We look forward to spotlighting breakthrough research, thought-provoking content, and cutting-edge innovations, all focused on building a more secure and resilient world."

RSAC 2026 Conference will support two keynote stages featuring visionary industry experts, compelling panels, and esteemed guest speakers. Both stages open today with a renowned lineup of notable speakers.

"For 35 years, RSAC Conference has been built, backed, and supported by the Power of our Community – our theme for 2026," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSAC Conference. "We are proud to reflect on those 35 years as we honor the past, while working together to build a powerful and secure path forward. And of course, there will be some fun surprises along the way."

In addition to its keynotes, RSAC Conference will feature more than 700 speakers, 31 session tracks, 570+ sessions, and 600+ exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:

* numbers according to Crunchbase as of March 11, 2026

Content for most keynote and track sessions is available for All Access Pass holders within four hours after the live occurrence. For more information regarding RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

RSAC Conference thanks its 2026 sponsors:

Diamond Sponsors: Cisco, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Security, Teramind, and Ubiquiti

Platinum Sponsors: Armis, Axonius, Check Point, Cloudflare, ExtraHop, Fortinet, Google Cloud Security, IBM Security, Illumio, Rubrik, SentinelOne, Splunk (a Cisco company), Tenable, and Varonis

Gold Sponsors: Akamai, AT&T Business, Broadcom, Commvault, Elastic, Entrust, ESET, Exabeam, Expel, Island, ManageEngine, Mimecast, Okta, OpenText, Synk, TeleTrusT – IT Security Association Germany, ThreatLocker, Veeam, Wiz, and Zscaler

Silver Sponsors: Bitdefender, Black Duck, BlinkOps, Cohesity, Corelight, Cribl, CyberArk, Delinea, F5, Fortra, iboss, Ivanti, JFrog, Keyfactor, KnowBe4, Netskope, Proofpoint, ReliaQuest, RSA, SailPoint, SecurityScorecard, Sumo Logic, Thales, and Yubico

Bronze Sponsors: AhnLab, A-LIGN, AppOmni, AppViewX, BigID, Capital One Software, ColorTokens, Darktrace, Datadog, Forward Networks, GitLab, GTB Technologies, Halycon, Harness, HiddenLayer, Kyndryl, Lumu, Mondoo, OneTrust, Pentera, ReversingLabs, Saviynt, SecPod, Sonatype, SpecterOps, Thinkst Canary, Tufin, UpGuard, Utimaco, and Veza.

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

About RSAC™ Conference

RSAC™ Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

SOURCE RSAC