RSAC Announces Inaugural Frontier Award at RSAC 2026 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the company behind the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference today announced the inaugural RSAC Frontier Award.

The RSAC Frontier Award recognizes visionary individuals, teams, and early stage ventures developing disruptive technologies with the potential to reshape security, privacy, and digital trust worldwide. Focused on frontier ‑stage‑ ideas rather than mature products, the award shines a spotlight on bold technical innovation that pushes beyond today's boundaries and lays the groundwork for tomorrow's security paradigm – breakthrough security ideas at the edge of what technology makes possible.

The 2026 inaugural winner is Dr. Maria Spiropulu, a particle physicist and the Shang-Yi Ch'en Professor of Physics at the California Institute of Technology. She is co-founder and President of Bohr Quantum Tech Corp., an advanced quantum networking technologies startup. Dr. Spiropulu's recent research includes testing wormhole teleportation protocols, advancing quantum teleportation networks, optimizing real time AI on FPGAs and ASICs and developing and building an ultraprecision multichannel timing sensor system at CERN. She was co-chair of the NASEM 2025 study on the 40-year strategic vision for particle physics "The Higgs and Beyond" and co-authored DOE's Quantum Internet Blueprint report.

The award was presented by Dr. Hugh Thompson on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:30 am PT.

For more information regarding RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23 – 26, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

About RSAC Conference

RSAC Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

SOURCE RSAC