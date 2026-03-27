RSAC Conference Closes 35th Annual Flagship Event Backed by The Power of Community

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the company behind the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, concluded its 35th annual event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. This year's RSAC™ Conference drew nearly 44,000 attendees, 700 speakers, 600 exhibitors and 400 members of the media. Throughout the week, attendees participated in keynote presentations, track sessions, seminars, and a variety of networking events, while exploring the expo floor and participating in numerous hands-on innovation experiences.

This year’s RSAC™ Conference drew nearly 44,000 attendees, 700 speakers, 600 exhibitors and 400 members of the media

Several of the bigger trending topics discussed during this year's Conference included agentic AI, the latest developments surrounding offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, and the future of resiliency in a time of rapid evolving threat landscapes.

"The power of community, which has grown and strengthened over the last 35 years, poured through the walls of Moscone, YBCA, and the streets of San Francisco all week," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSAC Conference. "With more than 100 countries represented, RSAC Conference continues to empower the global cyber ecosystem and remains the place for where the world talks security."

RSAC 2026 Conference by the Numbers:

43,500+ attendees, including 700+ speakers across 570+ sessions, 400+ media members, and 600+ exhibitors on the expo floor.

32 keynote presentations on two stages. Main Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers while the YBCA Stage brought highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics.

RSAC™ College Day welcomed more than 1,000 college students, Security Scholars, and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events, and experience RSAC Conference sessions along with the expo floor.

500+ pieces of media content led to 370 million social impressions and a potential readership audience of 820 million relating to RSAC 2026 Conference.

RSAC 2026 Conference highlights include:

RSAC Conference attendees can continue their conversations and collaboration beyond San Francisco in the RSAC™ Membership Platform. RSAC Membership gives members access to an extensive library of 7,000+ resources—including Conference presentations enhanced with AI-powered summaries across all major cybersecurity disciplines such as AI security, cloud, identity, AppSec, and C-suite strategy—plus exclusive research reports on industry trends, interactive discussions with peers and industry leaders, daily cybersecurity news, and more. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

RSAC 2027 Conference will take place April 5-8, 2027, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

RSAC 2026 Conference Exhibitor Quote and RSAC Cryptographers' Panel 25th Anniversary Quote:

"Year after year, the industry comes to RSAC Conference carrying the same uncomfortable truth: we're spending more on cybersecurity than ever before, but the breaches keep happening. Something is fundamentally broken about how we've approached this problem, and the conversations taking place on this floor are how we start to change that. Illumio was proud to be part of that dialogue this year because getting the industry to think differently about cyber resilience is exactly where the real work begins."

- Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Market Officer, Illumio

"The cryptographic algorithms have really held up over the last 25 years, and you can't say that about a lot of areas within cybersecurity. The Diffie-Hellman Algorithm is now 50 years old, and the fact that the math has held up there is pretty mind blowing. It says something beautiful about the basic concept of mathematics but also about the ingenuity that's gone behind the people that make these systems work. We have seen cryptography scale with the evolution of technology over the last quarter century and beyond. RSAC has played an important role in that – bringing people together, bringing the industry together, and helping companies grow to meet the challenges. Other industries don't always have that – we do."

- Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher, and moderator of the 2026 RSAC Cryptographers' Panel reflecting on 25 years of the cryptography track and panel at RSAC



About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.



About RSAC™ Conference

RSAC Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

SOURCE RSAC