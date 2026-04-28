House Doctors Brings Home Improvement Expertise to National TV on Designing Spaces

Premium Service Brands' Handyman Brand Shares Practical Tips to Help Homeowners Create More Comfortable Living Spaces

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House Doctors, a trusted home improvement and handyman services brand and part of the Premium Service Brands (PSB) family, is featured as an expert contributor on the award-winning home improvement television show Designing Spaces, airing on Lifetime.

Through the segment, House Doctors provides homeowners across the country with practical insights and professional guidance on how to enhance comfort, functionality and overall livability within their homes. From small upgrades to impactful improvements, the brand highlights how thoughtful home maintenance and design choices can make a meaningful difference in everyday living.

“Our goal is to help homeowners feel confident tackling projects that improve both comfort and long-term value." Post this

"We're excited to partner with Designing Spaces to share the expertise our teams bring into homes every day," said Ann Lilly, Brand Lead of House Doctors. "Our goal is to help homeowners feel confident tackling projects that improve both comfort and long-term value. Even small changes can have a big impact, and we're proud to showcase how our franchise owners support their communities through high-quality, reliable service."

The feature also underscores a broader shift away from do-it-yourself projects, as more homeowners turn to professional service providers for reliable, high-quality results. With growing expectations around efficiency and convenience, trusted experts are becoming the go-to resource for everything from everyday repairs to larger home improvement projects, positioning brands like House Doctors at the center of this evolving demand.

"Home services play a critical role in helping people protect and enhance one of their most important investments: their home," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Being featured on Designing Spaces allows us to highlight the expertise of our House Doctors teams while reinforcing the value of trusted, locally owned service providers."

In addition to the televised segment, House Doctors will share select highlights and design tips from the feature across its social media channels, offering homeowners accessible, bite-sized insights to support their own home improvement projects. One of the episodes can be viewed HERE on the Designing Spaces website.

For more information about House Doctors and franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About House Doctors:

House Doctors is a professional home improvement and handyman services brand dedicated to helping homeowners maintain, repair and enhance their properties. With a focus on reliability, quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, House Doctors provides franchise owners with the tools and support needed to build successful businesses in their local markets. House Doctors is proud to be part of Premium Service Brands, a leading franchisor of home service businesses.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home service brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Designing Spaces



Designing Spaces® is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser-targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands