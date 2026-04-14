Premium Service Brands Earns Spot on Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Multi-Brand Home Services Platform Recognized for Continued Expansion and Franchisee-Driven Growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Service Brands (PSB), a leading franchisor of home service brands, has been ranked No. 133 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies across the region. The annual ranking highlights businesses driving strong revenue growth, job creation and economic impact across Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Compiled by Inc., the list serves as a regional extension of the prestigious Inc. 5000, offering a data-driven look at the companies fueling growth across the Mid-Atlantic economy.

"This is a direct reflection of the strength of our franchisees and the essential services they provide to homeowners." Post this

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the strength of our franchise owners and the essential services they provide in communities across the country," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "As demand for home services continues to grow, our focus remains on supporting our franchisees with the tools, systems and operational excellence they need to scale successfully. We're proud to be part of a group of companies driving meaningful growth in the Mid-Atlantic region."

Between 2022 and 2024, the companies on this year's Mid-Atlantic list achieved a median growth rate of 74 percent; by 2024, they had also added 8,399 jobs and contributed $10.6 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area is available at: www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc. "Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions."

Premium Service Brands has continued to build momentum as a leading franchisor in the home services space, supporting a growing network of franchise owners across its nine brands around the country. With a focus on operational excellence, scalable systems and strong local ownership, PSB empowers entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses rooted in their communities. As homeowners increasingly prioritize maintenance, repair and improvement projects, the company's essential service offerings have positioned its franchisees for continued growth, even amid broader economic uncertainty.

For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands