360 Talent Avenue Leaders Receive Women in Talent Acquisition Honors

HENDERSON, Nev., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Talent Avenue (360), a leading national talent acquisition solutions provider, is proud to announce that its CEO, Lacey Menchen, and Director of Client Delivery, Angel Mamola, have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Influential Woman Award by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA). In addition, Veronica Walsh, COO, and Melissa O'Halloran, Director of Engagement and Innovation, have been recognized with the 2023 Rising Woman in Talent Acquisition Award by RPOA. Both awards recognize women in talent acquisition who make a difference in the life of their organizations, their teams and their clients.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from RPOA, especially during Women's History Month," said Lacey Menchen, CEO of 360 Talent Avenue. "It was incredibly important to me to build a team of female leaders around me, so together, we could empower our employees, our clients and the Talent Acquisition community by overcoming gender and inequity issues. Angel, Veronica, Melissa, and I are honored to be part of this community of talented female leaders that are paving the way towards equality in the workplace." Since its inception, 360 Talent Avenue set its sights on revolutionizing the recruiting industry. As a woman-owned business with an all-female leadership team, 360 has single-handedly changed the way businesses hire, and for the better. Built on the foundation of bringing transparency, efficiency, and the magic of human connection back into recruitment, the 360 solution suite offers something for "every-business." At 360 Talent Avenue, we are proud to have such accomplished and committed women on our team. We look forward to continuing to support and empower women in the workplace and making a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

About 360 Talent Avenue

360 Talent Avenue helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite offers comprehensive recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) for high-volume hiring, specialized search for unique, hard-to-fill positions, and recruitment consulting for a more tailored approach. With 360, businesses can truly hire better. To learn more about 360 Talent Avenue, visit 360TalentAvenue.com.

About RPOA

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is a professional association that serves the global RPO community to nurture collaboration where thought leadership can be created and curated to educate the marketplace about recruitment process outsourcing. RPOA strives to advance, elevate, and promote recruitment process outsourcing as a strategic hiring solution for organizations seeking to reach their highest potential through their people.

About RPOA Women in Talent Acquisition Awards

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) awards celebrates women in Talent Acquisition during Women's History Month each March. Awards are based upon nominations by peers who recognize them for making endless contributions to their team, businesses, and communities.

SOURCE 360 Talent Avenue