360factors Expands Account Team with Key New Hire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today the addition of Bruce Miller in the position of Director of Sales for the Eastern Region. As an enterprise software sales professional with a 20-year track record of success and deep experience in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) industry, Miller will drive top-line revenue growth in strategic accounts for the company's flagship solution, Predict360, a SaaS-based risk and compliance intelligence platform for mid-market bank and financial organizations.

"Bruce is an outstanding addition to 360factors' growing team," Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, said. "His proven history in delivering results along with a strong background in our target industry will enable us to further expand our market reach for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, money services providers and financial services organizations."

"360factors is a leader in developing next-generation, AI-based software solutions that solve risk and compliance challenges for the financial sector," said Bruce Miller, Director of Sales. "I am thrilled to join this innovative team and look forward to advancing the company's strategic growth."

Prior to joining 360factors, Miller's career spanned senior sales and roles at SAI Global, Nasdaq, SunGard, Thompson Financial and other financial and technology organizations.

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

SOURCE 360factors

Related Links

www.360factors.com

