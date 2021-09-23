360factors Expands Account Team with Key New Hire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today the addition of Ken Proctor in the position of Director of Sales. As a risk and compliance management professional with a 30-year track record of success and deep experience in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) industry, Proctor will drive top-line revenue growth in strategic accounts for the company's flagship solution, Predict360, a SaaS-based risk and compliance intelligence platform for mid-market bank and financial organizations.

"Ken is a key addition to 360factors' high-growth team," Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, said. "His track record of success, subject matter expertise, and strong background in banking and financial services will enable us to further expand our market reach for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, Fintechs, and other financial services organizations."

"Today's economic and regulatory environments make effective management of risk and compliance more critical than ever for financial institutions. It is an exciting time to be joining 360factors given their momentum and brand recognition in the banking and financial services industry," said Ken Proctor, Director of Sales. "I am excited to join this creative team during a high-growth period and look forward to contributing to the company's success."

Prior to joining 360factors, Proctor's career spanned senior management and sales roles at Sheshunoff, Brintech, FIS EGRC and Cornerstone Advisors. During his 40-year career in risk management consulting, he has worked with financial institutions in the US, Central and South America and Southeast Asia ranging in assets to $65 billion. He taught risk management for 15 years at the LSU Graduate School of Banking and has been on the faculty of the SMU Graduate School of Banking since 2012. Ken has also been instrumental in designing GRC software solutions for two companies. As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.



SOURCE 360factors

Related Links

www.360factors.com

