360Player Receives $25 Million Investment from Five Elms Capital to Accelerate Global Expansion of Sports Management Software

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Player, a leading all-in-one digital platform for modern sports clubs, today announced a $25 million strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading software investment firm. The funding will support 360Player's ambitious plans to expand its integrated platform for clubs, coaches, players, and parents across new international markets.

Founded in 2017, 360Player serves well-known clubs including Barça Academy, Rafa Nadal Academy, and Rush Soccer.

"I have met a lot of investment firms over the years. No one can compare to the team we have partnered with at Five Elms. Their experience running effective SaaS businesses and providing real value gives us a huge opportunity to offer our customers the best product possible," said Mats Kraitsik, Founder and CEO of 360Player.

Since its founding in 2014, 360Player has emerged as a premier all-in-one platform for sports, serving well-known clubs including Barça Academy, Rafa Nadal Academy, Rush Soccer, International Development Academy, Total90 Futbol Academy, Royal Society FC, and many others. The company's comprehensive suite of digital tools spans video analytics, player development, team management, and seamless financial services for clubs. 360Player currently serves over 420,000 users across 50+ countries, with recent rapid growth in key markets like the United States.

Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital, commented on the investment: "360Player has built an incredibly powerful and differentiated platform that is transforming the way youth and amateur sports clubs are organized and operated globally. We are thrilled to partner with Mats and the entire 360Player team as they continue to expand their reach and deliver innovative solutions to the sports community."

The investment from Five Elms will enable 360Player to accelerate its international expansion, with a focus on growing its user base internationally. It will also allow the company to enhance its integrated platform with new product features and capabilities driven by customer feedback and grow its team of sports industry experts and technologists to support scaling.

About 360Player

360Player is an all-in-one digital platform that streamlines the sports management ecosystem. The company's comprehensive suite of tools empowers sports organizations, coaches, athletes, and families with video analytics, player development, team management, and seamless financial services. With 360Player you get a total branded experience with full control and overview of everything that happens in your club. The platform is available on any device which means you can run your club from your mobile phone. For more information, please visit 360player.com.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a global team of 70+ investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms globally. The firm's operational value creation team supports the portfolio, working alongside companies to accelerate growth, build executive teams, improve retention and sales & marketing efficiency, upgrade analytical infrastructure, and expand into new markets. For more information, please visit fiveelms.com.

