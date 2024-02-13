360PR+ DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN INFLUENCER MARKETING, ADDING MEAGHAN KEHOE AS DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ is expanding its influencer marketing capabilities with a key new hire, naming Meaghan Kehoe Director, Influencer Marketing. Kehoe, who previously led influencer marketing at Wilson Sporting Goods, will oversee the full range of influencer marketing for 360's clients, from highly curated brand ambassador programs to large-scale creator-led content initiatives and activations. 360PR+ pioneered some of the very first influencer programs and, over the past two decades, has created countless successful, award-winning influencer programs for a long list of admired brands.

"We've long recognized the value of influencers in enabling brands to make authentic connections and that value has grown exponentially over the past 12-18 months as digital platforms have evolved, making it easier to activate influencers at scale," commented 360PR+ Partner & Chief Client Officer Victoria Renwick. "Meaghan's deep experience in both influencer marketing and social media, and her success as part of integrated teams, will help our clients fully realize the benefits of investing in influencer marketing."

During her time at Wilson Sporting Goods, Kehoe led influencer marketing in support of the brand's wide breadth of products and initiatives – from its iconic tennis rackets to the launch of a new apparel line and the opening of Wilson's flagship store in New York. A champion of integration, Kehoe collaborated with the social media, PR and brand event teams at Wilson to maximize the value of creator content and influencer activations, particularly during tentpole moments such as the US Open, NBA All-Star game and the Super Bowl. Earlier in her career, Kehoe worked for TPN and Mirum, managing influencer campaigns and social media channels for clients such a Takis, Dove, Ben & Jerry's and TRESemmé.

"360PR+ understands that the influencer marketing industry is constantly changing and one of the things that drew me to 360 is its ability to help brands evolve in this dynamic landscape, bringing fresh ideas and investing in the growth of influencer marketing," said Kehoe. "There are tremendous opportunities for brands to utilize influencers right now. We're seeing creators emerge in more varied age and other demographic segments, sharing more diverse experiences and perspectives, and new tech platforms are making it easier to implement, amplify and measure influencers' impact."

A survey of US adults by Pew Research Center found that four in 10 social media users follow influencers and that number is higher for younger consumers, particularly women. Further, the Pew study found that a significant number of adults – three in 10 – have made a purchase as a result of seeing an influencer post. Nielsen's Trust in Advertising Report pointed to an even higher number of Americans – 71% – who say they trust influencers' opinions about brands and products.

360PR+ has led influencer strategy and campaigns for clients such as Nintendo, Virgin Atlantic, Marchon Eyewear, Keds, BIC Skin Creative, Gerber Childrenswear, Chicco USA, Stonyfield Organic, Pete and Gerry's Organic, illy, Nasoya Foods, Juicy Juice, SUNNYD, Sagamore Spirit, Wellness Pet, Travelpro and many others.

About 360PR+
360PR+ is a fully integrated communications and marketing agency, recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York and Philadelphia and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.

360PR+

