360PR+ Selected to Manage Public Relations Services for Norwex

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected as public relations agency of record for Norwex®, a leader in reducing harmful chemicals in everyday living with a full line of eco-friendly home cleaning and personal care products. Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex stays true to their Norwegian heritage with a focus on enabling consumers to take steps to live a cleaner, more sustainable future.

360PR+ will support Norwex's mission to further establish the brand in the United States and Canada by attracting customers across Norwex's homecare, pet care and family care categories.

"360PR+ has deep experience in the home, family and personal care space, and we're confident that their thought leadership expertise and diverse portfolio positions them as a trustworthy leader for our target activations," said Michele Dowling Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer North America. "With the guidance of 360PR+, we are looking forward to establishing a stronger lifestyle brand positioning in 2024 in the U.S."

With products that incorporate progressive science, like microfiber technology, Norwex is constantly in search of innovative ways to make the world, as well as the people in it, safer. The brand has banned over 2,700 substances and chemicals from the product development process as part of its "No-No" clean product list, raising the standard for the products we choose to use in our homes.

"We're eager to increase awareness and sales for Norwex while helping all of us live cleaner and better," commented Cindy Riccio, 360PR+ Executive Vice President. "As Norwex marks its 30th anniversary, it's the perfect moment to highlight the innovative ways Norwex has, and continues to, be a leader in sustainable living."

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

To purchase Norwex's home care, family care and personal care products, visit Norwex.com or follow Norwex (@norwex) on Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC, Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR. For more visit www.360pr.plus.

