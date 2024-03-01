360PR+ MOVES NEW YORK OFFICE TO EXPANDED SPACE, FOCUSING FUTURE GROWTH ON HIRING IN NEW YORK MARKET

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has relocated its New York office to expanded space at newly developed 60 Charlton Street, in the heart of the Hudson Square district in Western Soho that is now home to a growing number of creative, media, entertainment and technology businesses. The agency, founded in 2001, first opened its New York office in 2011 and has long served some of the most admired brands and businesses across a broad range of sectors.

"With hybrid work in full swing, we want our employees to be inspired and to feel supported when they come into the office," commented 360PR+ Founder and CEO Laura Tomasetti. "There is so much excitement about our new New York home, with its thoughtful design that naturally encourages people to come together, create, collaborate and learn. It really is the perfect gathering place for our team, clients, media and other guests who we look forward to hosting."

360PR+ joins Arcade Songs, Bubble Beauty and Picus Capital as tenants at 60 Charlton Street. A LEED Gold certified building – an important aspect of 360's ESG strategy – 60 Charlton Street is just a block from Disney's new office campus and Google's New York headquarters. In 2022, the Hudson Square Business Improvement District launched a new 10-year Master Plan to integrate the neighborhood into the Lower Manhattan ecosystem with new streetscapes, bike paths and expanded pedestrian access.

"Our new New York office is ideally located to attract and serve our industry's top talent," noted 360PR+ Senior Vice President of Human Resources Kara Armit. "Today, employees at all stages of their career want the best of both – the flexibility of hybrid working and opportunities for social interaction, in-the-moment creative collaboration and in-person mentorship that our new space fosters."

Three Cheers PR, 360's adult beverage specialist agency, will be co-located with 360 at 60 Charlton Street, New York. Three Cheers clients include: DRINKS, Maison Louis Latour, Stranahan's Whiskey, TINCUP, Total Wine & More and Two Roads Brewing Company, among others.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is a fully integrated communications and marketing agency, recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York and Philadelphia and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. Agency clients include Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Chicco USA, CarGurus, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), LEGOLAND, Little Leaf Farms, Marchon Eyewear, National Geographic, Nintendo, PrimoHoagies, SimpliSafe, SUNNYD, Trainline, Travelpro, Trek Bicycle, Vermont Creamery, Wellness Pet and Xperi, among others. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.

