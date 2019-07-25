360PR+ Earns More Than Two Dozen Awards For Earned And Digital Media, Thought Leadership, Content And Influencer Marketing Work

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ recently capped off an impressive string of accolades at the North American SABRE Awards, PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards and PR Club Bell Ringer Awards for the agency's work spanning earned and digital media, content marketing, influencer marketing and executive thought-leadership. Highlights of the agency's award-winning campaigns in collaboration with clients over the past year include:

Cracked open a better egg conversation with Pete and Gerry's bold #EggsAreHealthy campaign, issuing a citizens petition that urged the FDA to update its standards and allow eggs to be labeled healthy.

bold #EggsAreHealthy campaign, issuing a citizens petition that urged the FDA to update its standards and allow eggs to be labeled healthy. Set TIAA apart from other financial services companies through a first-of-its-kind content hub of inspirational divorce stories and actionable advice, enlisting influencers to share their own personal stories and support women throughout their divorce journeys.

apart from other financial services companies through a first-of-its-kind content hub of inspirational divorce stories and actionable advice, enlisting influencers to share their own personal stories and support women throughout their divorce journeys. Established WellPet 's Wellness brand as a champion and authority on pet-friendly workplaces with custom research and content – including a list of America's Top Pet-Friendliest Companies and the Wellness Petiquette Guide – in celebration of Take Your Dog to Work Day.

's Wellness brand as a champion and authority on pet-friendly workplaces with custom research and content – including a list of America's Top Pet-Friendliest Companies and the Wellness Petiquette Guide – in celebration of Take Your Dog to Work Day. Offered outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to "Win the Mountain" with exclusive access to a Utah ski mountain along with 20 guests of their choosing, driving awareness of Vrbo 's winter vacation rentals before a flake had fallen.

ski mountain along with 20 guests of their choosing, driving awareness of 's winter vacation rentals before a flake had fallen. Told Avis Budget Group 's innovation and digitization story, driving awareness about what the future of mobility looks like and how the company is moving mobility forward.

's innovation and digitization story, driving awareness about what the future of mobility looks like and how the company is moving mobility forward. Put a fresh twist on a classic toy's story – casting the Rubik's Cube as 21st century classroom tool and a brand that's more relevant today than ever before.

360PR+ was also a finalist for Digital Agency of the Year at the 2019 North American SABRE Awards, recognized by The Holmes Report for "rolling out campaigns on behalf of its clients that stop consumers in their tracks, created by a team that powers up, and buckles down, working hands-on with clients, partners and co-workers in accordance with the firm's 'All In' mantra."

360PR+ staff at the most senior level as well as its next generation of leaders received accolades for their work on behalf of clients, across the PR industry and in their communities. PR News named 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti to its impressive roster of Top Women in PR who are making an impact in the communications field, and rising talent in the agency's New York and Boston offices received the prestigious PRSA-NY Exceptionals Under 35 and PR Club Ringer Awards.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, creative, independent agency with the expertise and relationships to power earned media, executive thought leadership, influencer marketing, content marketing and experiential activations across a variety of b2c and b2b sectors. 360PR+ has been recognized as an Agency of the Year and Best Place to Work and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients in-market resources in 100+ cities. For more, visit www.360PR.plus.

