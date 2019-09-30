360PR+ Names Renwick And Rush Partners

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency veterans Victoria Renwick and Mike Rush have been named equity partners and promoted to executive vice president at 360PR+. Both have contributed significantly to 360PR+'s growth over the past decade-plus, Renwick piloting the agency's Food & Beverage practice with a focus on naturals, organics, family and healthy living brands and Rush leading some of the agency's largest clients in the automotive, mobility, tech and financial services sectors.

"Victoria and Mike are leaders inside and out, and their long-term commitment to 360 creates value for all stakeholders – our clients, employees and partners," said CEO Laura Tomasetti. "We're all excited to work together with other members of our senior team and staff to get to the next stage of 360's growth as one of the leading independents serving some of the most trusted brands across North America and globally."

Rush and Renwick joined 360PR+ just a month apart more than a decade ago. Each has helped to establish 360PR+ as expert in a range of b2c and b2b sectors, while working closely with clients and leading important employee engagement initiatives to further 360PR+'s All In culture.

In his role as Partner-EVP, Rush will deepen his focus on thought-leadership for 360PR+'s clients, building on his passion and success in executive storytelling, and help to advance agency-wide initiatives, such as 360PR+'s Measurement Task Force. Prior to joining 360PR+, Rush worked at Weber Shandwick and Arnold Worldwide. A champion of best practices, he is actively involved in PROI Worldwide and has served as a Board member for PRSA Boston. Supporting student entrepreneurship, Rush is a member of the Host Committee for the BUILD Entrepreneur Games' Boston Chapter.

"I'm excited to continue our agency's growth amid an ever-changing industry and media landscape, helping our team think big, take risks and push ourselves and our clients forward," commented Rush. "I'm extremely proud to call 360 home and to have the opportunity to help shape the agency's future for our clients and our employees."

Renwick, whose creative work for clients has been recognized as the PR industry's best, with award-winning campaigns such as Ball Can-It Forward Day, Pete and Gerry's #EggsAreHealthy, Peapod's Office Snacks, Krusteaz' Baker's Dozen and more, will continue to lead the agency's Food & Beverage practice. Building on 360PR+'s work with Certified B Corporations and other mission-driven brands, Renwick will also head-up the adjacent Purpose Plus™ practice. Most recently, her team's work to create more pesticide-free playing fields across America with Stonyfield Organic Yogurt's #PlayFree initiative was named a finalist in the inaugural PRWeek Purpose Awards. Before joining 360PR+, Renwick worked at Mullen PR and FitzGerald Communications, an Omnicom agency.

"360 is an agency that has always been grounded in a strong sense of purpose, led by the belief that if our people are able to follow their passions it will create the best work for clients," added Renwick. "As we continue to accelerate growth, I'm energized to be fostering the creative and collaborative environment that has allowed me and our client teams to do our best work."

Founded in 2001, 360PR+ is an award-winning, creative, independent agency recognized for its bold, headline-making and business-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. 360PR+ serves clients spanning b2c and b2b sectors and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, bringing clients expertise and boots on the ground in 100+ cities globally. For more, visit www.360PR.plus.

