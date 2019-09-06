360PR+ Taps Erin Weinberg To Lead New York Office As General Manager, Adding To The Firm's Consumer And Corporate Credentials

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning independent 360PR+ has named agency veteran Erin Weinberg as General Manager of its New York office. Weinberg's experience spans consumer marketing and corporate communications. She spent several years in senior management roles at both United Entertainment Group, the lifestyle, sports and entertainment arm of Edelman, and Taylor Strategy, with client experience that includes Samsung, Intel, Warner Bros., J&J, Speedo, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, General Mills, Kleenex and Mastercard, among others.

"Erin's pedigree counseling some of the most innovative brands and companies, combined with her energizing, entrepreneurial leadership style, makes her a natural fit for 360 as we invest in and grow our footprint in New York and beyond," said 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti. "She'll add immediate value for 360's clients and our staff as a highly accomplished professional who's 'been there' and is both a quick study and thoughtful in her approach to clients' businesses."

Weinberg is passionate about creating defining moments for brands. Her career highlights include launching iconic campaigns, MasterCard's Priceless and Staples' Easy Button among them, high-profile product introductions for Samsung, Speedo, General Mills and others, and helping brands maximize sponsorship opportunities with the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup and a host of other events. Weinberg is equally adept at leading CSR, corporate communications and crisis management for clients. She brings all of that expertise and more to her role as General Manager of 360PR+ New York.

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to 360's growth and have been immediately impressed by the team in the New York office and across the agency and their creative work for both category-leading and challenger brands," Weinberg commented. "It's clear that 360's senior client leaders stay close to the work and that's something that's important to me and makes the difference for clients."

Weinberg serves on the national board of directors for the Women in Sports and Events (WISE) and has earned a long list of awards for her work with clients over the past three decades. At Taylor Strategy, she was part of the management team that grew the New York-based agency to 100+ employees and had hands-on oversight for client programs across CPG, travel, food & beverage, sports and other sectors. As General Manager of 360PR+ New York, Weinberg will focus on adding value to clients, growing the agency and furthering 360's "All In" culture.

