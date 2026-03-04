360T's Crypto-Asset Trading Platform 3DX Partners with BridgePort for Off-Exchange Settlement

FRANKFURT, Germany and NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DX, a crypto-asset trading platform powered by 360T's award-winning technology, today announced its partnership with BridgePort, a middleware layer designed to enhance institutional crypto market infrastructure. This collaboration adds new capital efficiency possibilities to the 3DX platform, addresses settlement risk, and complements the capabilities that were already on offer to institutional clients.

3DX's institutional-only, MiCAR-regulated platform now integrates BridgePort's advanced off-exchange settlement (OES) middleware. This provides trading firms with improved capital efficiency and streamlined post-trade operations with their chosen custodians. The integration enables clients to execute trades on 3DX while benefiting from seamless credit reallocation and efficient post-trade settlement coordination between clients and their custody providers, further supporting key infrastructure needs for institutional crypto trading in Europe and globally.

Carlo Kölzer, CEO of 360T and Head of FX and Digital Assets of Deutsche Börse Group, commented: "We are excited to integrate BridgePort's middleware, enhancing the options available to our clients. In line with our commitment to provide convenient crypto solutions, this collaboration extends 3DX's capabilities, offering even greater flexibility in managing assets and optimizing capital efficiency."

For trading firms, 3DX's collaboration with BridgePort creates additional operational benefits for bilateral execution. The solution enables real-time messaging for coordinated collateral management, helping firms optimize their capital deployment while trading on 3DX's institutional-grade platform with confidence and full regulatory clarity.

Nirup Ramalingam, CEO of BridgePort, stated: "Our partnership with 3DX represents a significant milestone ahead of our upcoming production launch and brings together complementary strengths. 3DX's institutional-only, MiCAR-regulated platform provides clear compliance and operational safeguards, and BridgePort's middleware extends the range of possibilities for clients managing off-exchange settlements, creating an ideal collaboration. Together, we aim to satisfy the growing demand for sophisticated settlement solutions in the current crypto market infrastructure."

This collaboration reinforces 3DX's position at the forefront of institutional crypto trading innovation. It offers client access to BridgePort's middleware as a coordination layer for off-exchange settlement, connecting trading firms and custodians through secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation.

360T/3DX remains exclusively responsible for operating its regulated trading platform and does not perform any settlement, custody, leverage, or credit intermediation activities.

About 360T Group

360T is one of the globally leading trading platforms for Foreign Exchange (FX). As Deutsche Börse Group's powerhouse for FX, 360T provides a web-based trading technology for over-the-counter (OTC) instruments, integration solutions and related services. Since its inception in 2000, the company has developed and maintained a state-of-the-art multi-bank portal for foreign exchange, crypto assets and money market products. With over 3,000 Buy-Side customers and more than 200 liquidity providers across 80 different countries, 360T is uniquely positioned to connect the global FX and Crypto industry.

Further information: www.360t.com

About 3DX

3DX, powered by 360T's award-winning technology, is a crypto-asset trading platform regulated under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). With 3DX, firms have the opportunity to expand their portfolios and seamlessly add crypto-assets to their existing workflows, gaining exposure to the crypto market through a familiar trading infrastructure. 3DX is a product suite of 360 Treasury Systems AG.

Further information: www.360t.com/3dx

About BridgePort:

BridgePort provides institutional middleware to solve the capital inefficiency, credit risk, and fragmented liquidity inherent in today's crypto markets. Its agnostic infrastructure serves as the coordination layer for off-exchange settlement by connecting exchanges, trading firms, and custodians which enable secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation. Founded by a team with decades of experience building fixed income and FX trading platforms for the world's largest traditional financial institutions, BridgePort is backed by Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures. For more information, please visit: https://www.bridgeportmq.com/

