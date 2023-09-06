365 Connect Announces Strategic Sponsorship of Multifamily Women Summit in Phoenix, Arizona

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that the company will participate in the inaugural Multifamily Women Summit as a key strategic sponsor. The summit takes place September 6 – 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Women Summit is open to everyone in the multifamily housing industry, with content built specifically for the challenges the industry is facing today. Delivered by experts who have been through it all, the actual boots on the ground, speakers and panels delve into an array of topics, from running apartment portfolios to paving the way for implementing new technologies.

"Our industry is experiencing change at a rapid pace," explained Melinda M. Kirby, CAO of 365 Connect. "The Multifamily Women Summit offers a platform for industry experts to gather, analyze, and discuss the shared challenges we are all facing. The opportunity to collaborate and foster creative ideas with accomplished women in our industry is exciting, and empowering. We enthusiastically remain committed to supporting this event, as it uplifts and elevates women in their industry roles."

The Multifamily Women Summit delivers a premier industry event with notable thought-provoking speakers, informal peer-to-peer discussions, and unparalleled educational content inside an exclusive networking environment. This event is part of a bigger plan to advance women's leadership throughout every aspect of the industry with the end-goal of sharing expert content through print-based materials, social media, and our streaming platform, Multifamily Studios.

"We are truly grateful to 365 Connect for their unwavering and continuing support," added Carrie Antrim, Co-Founder of Multifamily Women. "365 Connect has long been recognized as a leader in our field, with a strong commitment to innovation, industry engagement, and excellence. Their sponsorship allows us to bring together professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from our industry to share insights, network, and inspire creativity."

Registration for the summit is available at: www.multifamilywomen.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com.

