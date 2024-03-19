Technology Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss The Power and Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, The Power and Potential of Artificial Intelligence in The Multifamily Housing Industry, is scheduled to air March 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across major streaming channels worldwide.

The Power and Potential of Artificial Intelligence in The Multifamily Housing Industry delivers a comprehensive overview of the emergence of artificial intelligence. The webcast delves into how businesses are leveraging technology to supplement their workforce, reduce costs, and futureproof operations. The segment also explores how the multifamily housing industry can create hyper-efficient operations through infusing intelligent systems into their workflows.

"With overwhelming regulations, rising costs, and a challenging labor market, multifamily operators must implement a combination of self-service, automation, and artificial intelligence tools to ensure continuity of services," Kirby explained. "Change has never moved faster, but along with that change comes the need to build resilient modern business models that are designed to thrive in this new economic era."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 160 podcasts together, reaching over one-million listeners from around the world through broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Apple Podcast. With over 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which have earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest technology innovations trending across the globe, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on the latest technology trends entering the market that will help our industry transform its operations. As with all the material we produce, we deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," Kirby concluded. "Onsite teams are spread thin, and finding qualified staff is even more of a challenge in today's market. Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, it is crucial that multifamily housing operators leverage next generation technologies to not only better serve their renters, but also reinvent operating models to increase efficiency."

