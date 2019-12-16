365 Connect Brings Home Platinum MarCom Award for Its Multifamily Housing ADA-Certified Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a Platinum MarCom Award for its industry-first WCAG Certified platform. This prestigious, international award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry and beyond.

The MarCom Awards is an international, creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements of marketing and communication professionals. The winning entries are selected by an international panel of judges. With entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies, this year's competition boasted over 6,500 entries from across the globe.

365 Connect was recognized for its dedicated efforts in certifying its entire platform as digitally compliant with the federally-recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) at Level AA. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including property websites, lead forms, tour requests, rental applications, portals, and payments. 365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent WCAG compliance audits.

Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which oversee numerous awards and recognition programs, winning entries are selected from an array of specialized categories. These include advertising, marketing, branding, strategic communication, and electronic media. Recognizing the highest standards of excellence, a MarCom Award is a tremendous achievement that acknowledges outstanding talent within the marketing and communication industries.

365 Connect Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , stated, "365 Connect is truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. Our focus is to make services accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities. As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to interact with prospective and existing customers, we must close the digital divide." He added, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level, as this award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible audience online."

With an array of coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.png

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

SOURCE 365 Connect

Related Links

http://www.365connect.com

