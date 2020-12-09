365 Connect Expands Integration Partner Network With Cloud-Based Document Management Platform ValenceDocs

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has fully integrated its digital application system with ValenceDocs, the cloud-based document management platform. The integration creates a real-time sync of rental applications and supporting documents to provide property managers with a seamless solution to manage their workflows.

ValenceDocs delivers a convenient, user-friendly, and world-class document management system. Among the property management sector, ValenceDocs has become popular for its ability to auto-store both paper and eSigned documents, audit lease files, and automatically and securely store Blue Moon Software's industry-standard leasing documents in the cloud. Since the company's inception, over 1.6 million lease-related documents have been stored on the ValenceDocs platform.

Joni Scott, General Manager of ValenceDocs stated, "365 Connect has a long-standing reputation as a leader in the multifamily housing industry and represents the type of integration partners we want to work with. Their award-winning platform offers our mutual clients a total package of best-of-breed technology, flexibility, and simplification. Ultimately, it provides property managers with the capacity to successfully streamline the conversion process."

The integration of 365 Connect's platform with ValenceDocs reflects, and more importantly, supports the apartment industry's shift away from obsolete, one-size-fits-all providers to the utilization of comprehensive and dynamic technology. As recent research has repeatedly demonstrated, property managers prefer flexible and intuitive software to manage their properties, while delivering prospects and residents with the efficient, user-friendly tools needed to transact business with their community.

"ValenceDocs has created and continues to perfect one of the most robust document management platforms in the multifamily housing industry," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "The integration between ValenceDocs and 365 Connect eliminates redundant data entry, streamlines workflows, and ensures data integrity between multiple platforms. This integration delivers game-changing results for our customers to simplify their operations, reduce costs, and maximize efficiency."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data, in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT VALENCEDOCS: ValenceDocs, is a cloud-based document management and lease file auditing platform for apartment and multifamily housing communities. Since the company's inception, ValenceDocs has believed in building an affordable document management solution that is convenient, easy­–to-­use, and feature ­rich. ValenceDocs' core features include an integration with Blue Moon Software, the ability to generate and store bulk letters, a mobile app for move-out inspections, and an innovative barcode technology for storing paper documents. Learn more at: www.ValenceDocs.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

Related Images

365-connect.jpg

365 CONNECT

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

Related Links

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

SOURCE 365 CONNECT