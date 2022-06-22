365 Connect Introduces Fully Automated Leasing Platform to The Multifamily Housing Industry at Apartmentalize in San Diego

NEW ORLEANS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today the launch of its automated leasing platform. Designed to streamline the conversion of prospects to residents, the solution creates lease documents, obtains signatures, and collects payments without any intervention from onsite staff or centralized leasing teams.

Providing a suite of automated technology solutions for multifamily housing communities across the nation, this self-service tool brings modernization to a currently broken process, allowing renters to execute a lease in real time, just like most financial commitments are completed today. The platform was created to handle the complexities of populating lease fields to eliminate manual data entry, human error, and redundant tasks.

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," explained Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "Leasing teams are spread thin, and finding qualified staff is even more of a challenge in today's market. Our focus was to not only tackle the labor shortage but transform the entire leasing process to meet the expectation of today's renter."

Rethinking how renters move through the application and leasing process, 365 Connect added seamless layers across critical transactional components, enabling communities to accelerate the leasing process. Onboarding is streamlined with identity verification, e-signatures, and document storage. Through guided info gathered in the application process, a signature ready lease is built for digital delivery. Costs are displayed along the way, including add-ons fees, which the process then allows for secure payment of all fees at lease signing.

James W. Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect, added, "We built this product by listening to our customers, following renter demographic trends, and looking outside our industry for how other businesses are automating documents. Our goal was to focus on workflows a prospect encounters from applying to signing a lease and remove as many barriers as possible. We have exciting additions to this solution we will be adding, as we envision the leasing process becoming more lightweight and portable across other platforms."

The 365 Connect team will be demonstrating its automated leasing platform throughout the event. Attendees are invited to the Apartmentalize Exhibit Hall at Booth 3031 to learn how multifamily communities all over the country can leverage the power of intelligent automation.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at www.365connect.com

