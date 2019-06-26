365 Connect Introduces Multifamily Industry-First Certified ADA Accessible Resident Lifecycle Platform at Apartmentalize

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced its platform-wide ADA Accessibility Certification today at the National Apartment Association Apartmentalize Conference in Denver, Colorado. This industry-first certification demonstrates 365 Connect's dedication in meeting the rapidly changing needs of the multifamily housing industry.

Website accessibility has become a highly discussed topic in the multifamily housing space and beyond. Many legal experts interpret the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to extend to online services since the comprehensive civil rights law mandates that places of public accommodation remove any access barriers that would inhibit a person with disabilities from accessing goods or services. Since websites exist within the public domain, many judicial authorities have agreed with this interpretation of the law, and a number of states have passed legislation and published guidance concerning ADA website compliance.

"Over a billion people, approximately 15 percent of the world's population, have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the internet to deliver information, services and resources through multiple online channels. As physical buildings become more digitally dependent on their websites to transact and interact with both prospective and existing customers, these services must be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities."

365 Connect received third-party certification from Online ADA, a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and provider of independent Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance audits. Recognized as a national authority on digital accessibility, Online ADA has assisted thousands of organizations, including Walmart, Chrysler, California State Parks and an array of governmental agencies and municipalities in increasing their digital accessibility. The certification covers the entire 365 Connect Platform, including property websites, lead forms, tour requests, rental applications, portals and payments. The platform has been certified as digitally compliant in accordance with the federally recognized WCAG at Level AA.

"We believe in digital inclusion and are committed to providing services that are accessible to the widest possible audience," Kirby concluded. "Today, we have made a giant step forward, edging the highly regulated world of rental housing into the 21st century. We are excited to deliver the first certified ADA accessible platform to the multifamily housing industry."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates and displays data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

To learn more about ADA compliant apartment websites, schedule a demo with 365 Connect.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

